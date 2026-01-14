Sunshine Rosman, the Gen Z Actress, Model and Digital Creator to Watch Out For in 2026

Etta Jomaria and Iremide Adeoye Explore the Entertainment Industry in the New Drama Series “Get Lust”

Any new-age Nollywood fans would be familiar with the name “Shine Rosman.” Sunshine Rosman, born on July 25th, 2001, is a 24-year-old Gen Z actress, model, and digital creator, with thousands of followers on Instagram and several acting credits to her name.

Shine began her career as a model alongside her sisters before moving into small acting roles in 2015; she, however, gained popularity for her role in the 2024 film ‘Perfect Match.’ She built her career as an actor in the Nollywood industry, alongside maintaining a strong reputation as a model for major clothing brands in Nigeria.

Sunshine is well known as one of the most consistent models in the clothing industry; she has modeled for brands such as Melira, Miel Official, and Shop Riran, among others.

She also shot to the top as one of the young Nollywood talents to watch for, thanks to her role in the Netflix short series, “To Kill A Monkey,” where she played “Amanda Sparkles.” Some of the other movies she has been in are ‘The Waiter,’ ‘When Love Strikes,’ ‘Cloud 9,’ and ‘Things We Do For Love.’

As an influencer and digital creator, Sunshine Rosman has also worked with brands such as Budweiser, Fenty Beauty, and FashionNova.

She also volunteers with NGOs to further her activism and has encouraged several people to volunteer and give back to their community.

Sunshine Rosman is not just an actress and model but a professional dedicated to bettering their craft and giving back to the community.

With over 442k followers on Instagram, she is on a smooth journey to stardom.