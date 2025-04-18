Top 10 Nollywood Classics to Rewatch

Nollywood has given us some unforgettable movies over the years, and a few have really stood out as true classics. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering Nigerian films, some movies are worth watching again.

These top 10 Nollywood classics aren’t just entertaining; they also have memorable stories and amazing performances that make them timeless. So, if you’re looking for some films to rewatch, here’s a list of ones you can’t miss!

Living in Bondage (1992)

Directed by Chris Obi Rapu, the story follows Andy Okeke, a successful businessman who falls into the grip of witchcraft in his quest for wealth. To gain power, he sacrifices his wife, Merit. As the plot unfolds, Andy is tormented by the consequences of his actions, especially when his wife’s spirit returns to haunt him.

Blood Sisters (2004)

Directed by Teco Benson, the movie tells the story of two sisters, one of whom is seeking revenge for the wrongs done to her, while the other is trying to protect her loved ones from the consequences of her past.

Nneka the Pretty Serpent (1994)

Directed by Zeb Ejiro, the story centers on Nneka, a beautiful but deadly woman who is secretly a serpent or “Mbiti” (a shape-shifting serpent deity in some African cultures). Nneka has the ability to transform into a serpent, using her powers to manipulate and control men, luring them into dangerous situations.

The Mirror Boy (2011)

Directed by Obi Emelonye, “The Mirror Boy” follows 12-year-old Tijan, who is taken to Gambia by his mother after a street fight in London. Upon arriving in Banjul, Tijan encounters a mysterious boy in a mirror, and soon after, the boy appears in a crowded market. As Tijan gets lost, he finds himself guided by the elusive Mirror Boy on a mystical journey, leading to a spiritual rite of passage where nothing is quite as it seems.

The Wedding Party (2016)

Directed by Kemi Adetiba. It revolves around a couple, Dozie and Dunni, who are set to get married. However, as their big day approaches, a series of chaotic and hilarious events unfold. These range from family drama, misunderstandings, and unexpected complications that threaten to derail the wedding.

Half of a Yellow Sun (2013)

Directed by Biyi Bandele, “Half of a Yellow Sun” is a drama film based on the 2006 novel by Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The story is set during the Nigerian Civil War (also known as the Biafran War) in the late 1960s and follows the lives of three main characters: Olanna, Odenigbo and Richard.

The Figurine (2009)

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, the movie follows the story of two young lovers, Sola and Rume, who come across a mysterious figurine during a vacation. The figurine is said to bring either good fortune or misfortune, depending on the person’s actions. After the couple finds the figurine, their lives start to take unexpected turns, with both of them facing challenges and temptations.

October 1 (2014)

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, the film tells the story of a town in Nigeria as it nears independence. A series of murders targeting young women shake the community. Danladi, a skilled but troubled detective, is brought in to figure out what’s happening. As he investigates, he discovers dark secrets about the town and its residents. The case reveals underlying problems connected to Nigeria’s transition from British rule to independence, with the murders related to this bigger political change.

Blackberry Babes (2011)

Directed by Ubong Bassey Nya, “Blackberry Babes” (BBB) is about Damisa and her friends, a group of young women who base their lives around their smartphones and the digital world. Everything is focused on chasing money and luxury, from their social lives to their relationships. The film shows how far they’ll go to get the desired wealth and status.

Aki na Ukwa (2002)

Directed by Amayo Uzo Philips, the movie revolves around two mischievous and playful friends, Aki and Ukwa , known for their troublemaking ways. They become involved in various antics and misunderstandings, which lead to both comedic and dramatic situations. The story is set in a village where Aki and Ukwa’s behaviors often clash with the expectations of their community and family.