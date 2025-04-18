Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Gunmen Attack Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Family House in Kogi

Gunmen attack Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s family house in Kogi

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Gunmen attack Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s family house in Kogi

Suspected gunmen have reportedly attacked the family home of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 15. In a statement released by her media office on Thursday, the senator condemned the attack, describing it as unprovoked.

“We condemn the brazen attack on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s family house in Obeiba-Ihima,” the statement read. “Armed men, mistakenly believing the Senator was present, vandalised windows in her grandfather’s house. Fortunately, security operatives quickly responded and repelled the attackers.”

FG to build 1,900MW modular solar plants across northern states

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to construct modular solar power plants with a combined capacity of 1,900 megawatts across the 19 northern states, as part of efforts to boost renewable energy use and strengthen the national grid.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed this during the sixth edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series in Abuja on Thursday. He said each solar station would generate around 100MW, supporting energy independence for states and easing pressure on the grid.

Adelabu also revealed the government’s goal to generate and distribute 8,000MW of electricity by 2027, before the end of President Tinubu’s first term.

Dangote Refinery’s pricing incites fuel imports — S&P Global

The pricing strategy of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is being cited as a key factor encouraging the importation of refined petroleum products into Nigeria, according to a report by S&P Global.

The report noted that while global crude prices dropped significantly, the refinery’s gantry prices for truck volumes did not reflect a corresponding reduction.

According to data from the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), between April 1 and 9, the Eurobob M1 swap fell by 17.9%, from $734.25 to $603 per metric tonne. In contrast, Dangote’s truck price only dipped by 1.7%, from ₦880/litre to ₦865/litre.

World Bank VP urges Nigeria to prioritise education

World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana, has called on Nigeria to prioritise education to catch up with developed nations.

Speaking at Baze University, Abuja, on Thursday, Diagana said quality education is key to national development, noting the strong global presence of talented Nigerians, including within the World Bank.

He praised Nigeria’s vibrant private sector and natural resources, urging equal access to education for all children, especially those in remote areas.

ASUU KASU threatens fresh strike over unresolved disputes

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU) branch, has threatened to resume its strike over unresolved issues with the state government.

ASUU KASU chairman Peter Adamu, in a Thursday statement, accused the government of repeatedly cancelling scheduled meetings, questioning its commitment to resolving key demands.

The union had gone on strike on February 18, 2025, but suspended it after six days.

Outstanding issues include withheld salaries (May–Sept 2022), unpaid allowances, promotion arrears, pension remittances, and financial autonomy.