Chude Jideonwo, Adetoro Fowosere, Jennifer Mairo and Brukeme Dickson Hold Conference Ahead of The Biggest Talk Concert

Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo is hosting Nigeria and Africa’s biggest live interview event. He invites several Nigerian panellists to share their life stories with fans across the country and the continent.

The media personality was joined by Jennifer Mairo, the CEO of Joy Inc., Brukeme Dickson, the CEO of Red Media, and Alhaja Adetoro Fowoere, CEO of Toro Entertainment and Founder of Stacked, at the Press Conference on April 17. They all promised that the live talk event would be unlike anything else.

The event, which will be held in The Palms, Lekki, on April 27, will feature Funke Akindele, Chimamanda Adichie, Hauwa Lawal, Falz, Pastor Jerry Eze, Bovi Ugboma, Ebuka, and more.

Mairo stated that all the creatives invited to share their stories were carefully and intentionally chosen as faces leading their respective industries in the media world. At the same time, Chude narrated that in Nigerian culture, we often undermine our depth and pay no mind to our mental health.

“We’re known for dancing and singing, but who’s going to check our mental health?” He questions.

“We are not used to vulnerability in Africa; this is a chance to hear your favourite celebrity’s story.”

Having shared an insight into what will go down at the biggest talk event, he assured Nigerians that this live show would be nothing that anyone has ever seen before, as the five-hour concert would in later years be replicated across Africa.

Speaking on his inspiration for the African talk event, Chude revealed that he got the inspiration five years ago but kept it close to his chest as he believed the right time to host the concert would arrive someday.

“This event is a movement,” Chude said as he clamoured for the opportunity to see celebrities as humans and in flesh, as they tell stories that they have never told anyone before.

When asked if the talk concert will be hosted annually, Chude said that though he cannot say for sure now, he is expecting the success of this first concert to determine the future of the possible next shows.

