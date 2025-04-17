MO ABUDU NAMED TO TIME’S ANNUAL TIME100 LIST OF THE 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE IN THE WORLD

Renowned British Nigerian media mogul and cultural trailblazer recognised for her groundbreaking contributions to African storytelling, global media partnerships, and creative industry leadership



TIME named Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Group to the 2025 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The full list and related tributes appear in the April 28, 2025, issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, April 18, and now at time.com/time100.

The list recognises the impact, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.

Mo Abudu’s inclusion on this year’s list celebrates a dynamic career dedicated to reshaping the global perception of Africa through storytelling, enterprise, and advocacy.“Being named to the TIME100 is both humbling and empowering. It’s a reminder that African stories — told authentically by us — have a rightful place on the global stage. I share this honour with every creative, entrepreneur, and changemaker who dares to dream big. I’m deeply grateful to my incredible team, my family, friends, and the stakeholders who have supported and believed in this journey from the beginning. Their unwavering support fuels my passion. As I continue to push boundaries with bold initiatives, this recognition strengthens my resolve to keep building platforms that amplify African voices, shift narratives, and inspire the next generation of creatives to shape the future.” – Mo Abudu, CEO, EbonyLife Group

Idris Elba, whose Greendoor Pictures has partnered with Mo Abudu to empower and uplift talent from Africa and its diaspora by creating new TV and film projects, was invited to give a testament about Abudu saying: “Mo Abudu’s reputation precedes her. Anyone who has worked on anything relating to African film knows her. I had been an admirer of her work for some time before I reached out to her two years ago to connect. Pretty quickly we were hatching a plan to collaborate on a film, which became Dust to Dreams. That’s the thing about Mo: she wastes no time. She has an infectious, can-do attitude and the tenacity to overcome any obstacle in her way. Her sprawling empire—from studios and productions to cinemas and a creative academy—is testament to that. Mo, who launched the $50 million Afro Film Fund last year, cares deeply about the African narrative, and how the continent and its people are portrayed onscreen. Anyone who wants to understand the filmmaking landscape in Africa—or anywhere else—could learn a lot from Mo, because she gets things done.”

British Nigerian Mo Abudu—media mogul, entrepreneur, and cultural powerhouse—has blazed trails across media, business, and global storytelling, and is a pioneering force in African storytelling. Hailed by Forbes as “Africa’s Most Successful Woman”, Abudu has continually pushed boundaries to improve representation for Africa on the global stage, creating EbonyLife Group, a powerhouse driving African storytelling across media, lifestyle and entertainment. The group includes EbonyLife Media, EbonyLife Place, a luxury entertainment resort and the EbonyLife Creative Academy. Through groundbreaking partnerships with Netflix, Sony, Lionsgate, BBC, AMC Networks, Westbrook Studios, and Will Packer Productions, the production hub, EbonyLife Media, has produced multiple hits including Fifty, The Wedding Party, Your Excellency, Oloture, and Blood Sisters – Netflix’s first Nigerian Original with over 11 million hours viewed globally. With an ambition to foster future African talent, Abudu launched EbonyLife Creative Academy, and expandedher influence through the creation of EbonyLife Place, Nigeria’s first luxury entertainment resort.

A sought-after global voice, she has spoken at Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, and NYU. Her impact has been recognised by Harvard Business School, the International Emmys, Forbes, and The Hollywood Reporter. From curating the Echoes of Africa series at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to shaping global creative policy through being named Creatives Champion by the UK Government, Abudu is redefining Africa’s place in global media.

Abudu continues to elevate African storytelling and talent internationally with bold, future-focused ventures. Recently, she has launched the Afro Film Fund (AFF)—a groundbreaking $50 million initiative dedicated to financing feature films that spotlight African narratives for global audiences. Designed to support theatrical releases and streaming platform debuts, the AFF will empower filmmakers across the continent by offering the opportunity to pitch projects to a specialised technical advisory board. For Abudu, the fund is the result of years of commitment to ensuring Africa’s creative voice is not just heard but celebrated on the world stage.

In addition, marking a further key milestone, Abudu has acquired a landmark London property to launch EbonyLife Place London— a pioneering cultural and creative hub set to feature the city’s first African cinema, giving African creatives a space to showcase their talent, monetise their work, and amplify their brands. The destination will celebrate the richness, diversity, and dynamism of African creativity, bringing together film, theatre, music, fashion, art, cuisine, and thought leadership under one roof, and is set to launch later this year.

Abudu said: “The Afro Film Fund marks a bold step toward transforming the future of African storytelling. It’s about igniting a vibrant and diverse African cinematic voice and creating opportunities for filmmakers to bring powerful, authentic narratives to global audiences. As a British Nigerian born in London, with deep ties to the city, launching EbonyLife Place London feels like a natural evolution of that mission. We’re creating a dedicated space for African creatives in one of the world’s cultural capitals. From financing films to creating physical spaces that elevate our work, we’re redefining how and where African stories are told.”

For more information and to view the full TIME100 list, visit time.com/time100.