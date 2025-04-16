Top 10 Events Happening In Nigeria This Week (Abuja)

There’s always something going on in Abuja, and this season is no different. From fun festivals to inspiring talks, the city is full of events that unite people. Whether you’re looking for a weekend hangout, a chance to learn something new, or just want to try something different, there’s plenty to check out. Here are 10 events happening in Abuja that you won’t want to miss.

Truck Central

With Easter approaching, Truck Central has organised a week of events for all Abuja residents, featuring parties, clubs, games, and hunts from April 16 to 20.

Francophonie Day

Join in the fun at Francophonie Day and immerse yourself in the lively world of French culture! You won’t want to miss this fun and enriching experience, full of learning, laughter, and great vibes. The event will be happening on April 17.

Karaoke Night

Grab the mic this April 17 at the Karaoke Night as you sing your heart out at the Moeshen Cafe, Abuja. Show everyone your talent as you sing your favourite songs on the stage.

KA Shop & Sip

An event where elegance whispers and fashion commands the room. Kenneth Adeshina, Pinetrips Cocktails and Sugarr_ng present an exclusive cocktail affair to celebrate timeless style, refined tastes, and the art of sartorial expression. This is more than an event; it’s the prelude to a fashion experience unlike any other. The event will be held on April 18.

Foodmusement Park

Eat your way through the weekend at the Foodmusement Park on April 19. Experience a variety of foods, great performances, exciting games, scavenger hunts, fantastic prizes, free vouchers, and many more.

The Lupita’s Brunch

The Guestlist and Lupita are hosting a brunch on April, 20. Indulge in fine dining, exquisite champagne, and unlimited vibes, all set in the stunning ambience of Lupita Abuja.

Magicland Easter Celebration

Enjoy easter at the Magicland amusement park from April 19 to 21st. Go on the fun rides and relive your childhood memories at the event in Abuja.

Pop Up with Install Brand

Visit a pop-up, have a merry time as you shop, and vibe to the events held at the PopUp with Install Brand this weekend, April 19.

Wireless Grand Bazaar

The Wireless Grand Bazaar brings an unforgettable Easter Day celebration with creativity and good vibes. Expect a vibrant marketplace featuring top African brands, a power-packed entrepreneurship masterclass, an art and mental health exhibition, and a party with celeb guests and DJs. It will be held on April 20th.

Dome Easter Family Groove

Celebrate Easter with your family this weekend, April 21st, at the Dome Easter Family Groove. With various side attractions, you won’t want to miss this event.