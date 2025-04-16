Top 10 Events Happening In Nigeria This Week (Lagos)

Lagos is always buzzing with energy, and this season is filled with events you won’t want to miss. The city offers many activities, from creative festivals and business meetups to food fairs and unforgettable parties. Whether you’re looking to learn, connect, or have a good time, here are 10 exciting events happening in Lagos that are definitely worth checking out.

SoyCity Party

SoyCity Tropicana: Easter in the City brings the ultimate pool rave to Lagos on April 17, 2025! If you’re all about non-stop fun, great vibes, and unforgettable moments, this is the party you don’t want to miss. Come ready to make a splash, SoyCity is where the heat is!

Lagos Fanti Carnival

Lagos has teamed up with the Brazilian Descendants Association, proud custodians of Afro-Brazilian culture in Lagos, to bring you the Fanti Lagos Carnival. Get ready to experience a vibrant blend of rhythm, colour, and heritage like never before! The event will be happening on April 20.

Champions League Nights

Game days just got an upgrade! Catch all the electrifying Champions League action live at Praia this week, with big screens, unbeatable deals, and a crowd that brings the heat. Don’t miss a moment.

Club in the Park

Join VJ Adams and DJ Neptune at the Club in the Park this weekend, April 19. Party your way into Easter weekend.

Dear Kaffy

Watch a stage play at the Terra Kulture from April 18 to 27. “Dear Kaffy,” a story about a young woman in Lagos, will be shown at Terra Kulture Arena, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island.

Chaos in the Ring

Witness Nigerian artists Portable and Speed Darlington fight each other in the boxing ring this weekend, April 18. These two artists will bring pure entertainment to you, along with other boxers who show their might in the boxing ring.

La Maison Lounge

Get ready for the grand opening of La Maison Lounge, Lagos’ newest hotspot for unforgettable nightlife! Join the party with Bayanni, Ashmusy, and more for a night packed with laughter, music, dancing, games, and top-tier vibes. Mark your calendars for April 18!

She-nergy Exhibition

Celebrate women this weekend by visiting the She-nergy art exhibition happening on April 19 at the Alliance Francaise.

Even In The Day

This may be the time to unleash your unique and fantastic Y2K style, as “Even In The Day” invites you to party at its Y2K-themed event on April 19.

Movie in the Park Experience

Pull out your best all-white outfit and find your way to the Movie in the Park Experience, which will be happening on April 20 this weekend. Throw on your best white outfit and step into a night filled with movies, great food, good music, and even better company.