Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

This weekend was filled with FIFA World Cup excitement, an unexpected revelation, an historic moment for women in the Nigerian bar association and exciting news from some of our favorite reality stars.

BTS, Shakara, Burna Boy and more take on the FIFA halftime show

Nigerian Bar Association elects second female president

First female BBN winner, Mercy Eke admits that she regrets being on the show

England takes home third place win at the FIFA World Cup, as Busayo Saka is crowned man of the match

Big Brother Naija’s Saskay completes master’s degree

BTS, Shakira, Burna Boy And More Take On The FIFA Halftime Show

The 2026 FIFA World Cup came to an end on the 19th of July, and with its end came the long awaited FIFA halftime show, the first of its kind created by Global citizens to raise funding for the education of underprivileged children. The 11-minute halftime show featured performances from global superstars like BTS, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Madonna, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, Elmo and PS22. After the performers all took the stage, the match continued and ended with Spain taking home the win and the title of the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions.

Nigerian Bar Association Elects Second Female President

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has just concluded its voting elections for the position of the association president and Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, a senior advocate of Nigeria has taken home the win, and made history as the second female president elected by the NBA. Oyinkansola came first ahead of her two male competitors, while being only female among the three presidential candidates, polled 12,317 votes to emerge as the winner of the election, which was held through electronic voting for 24 hours, from 7:35 a.m. on Saturday to 7:34 a.m. on Sunday. She received a whopping 47% of the 26,106 ballots cast in the presidential election.

First Female BBN Winner, Mercy Eke Admits That She Regrets Being on The Show

Mercy Eke Pul

In a recent interview with tv presenter and host, Toke Makinwa, Mercy Eke who made history by being the first female Big Brother Naija winner admitted that she regretted taking part in the show, despite her gratitude for the benefits the platform gave her. She alluded that being in the spotlight given to her by BBN had taken a toll on her mental wellbeing, and caused her to live a life of scrutiny. Although Mercy Eke returned to Big Brother Naija’s house for the all stars edition of the show, she claims the benefits do not often outweigh the level of scrutiny she has continued to face since her time on the reality show.

England Takes Home Third Place Win At The FIFA World Cup, As Busayo Saka Is Crowned Man of the Match

England was not the only winner at the final match between France and England for the position of the “third place” winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as Busayo Saka ended the match with the title and medal of “Man of the Match.” The British-Nigerian footballer was the star of the show at the match, stepping up to the penalty spot in the 87th minute, calmly converting the spot-kick to secure his hat-trick and stretch the lead to 5-3, a goal that inadvertently contributed to England taking home the third place title.

Big Brother Naija’s Saskay Completes Masters Degree

Big Brother Naija Season 6 reality star Tsakute Ladi Jonah, popularly known as “Saskay,” has announced the completion of her Masters Degree in Global Security and Strategy at the Brussels School of Governance. This news comes barely a year after the reality star announced her return to school, years after she indicated an interest in making a return to get her master’s degree. She also shared a look at her over 10k words thesis which she based on algorithmic counter-terrorism.