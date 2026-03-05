theme-sticky-logo-alt
March 5, 2026

Chude Jideonwo Steps Into Nollywood With “Onobiren” as His Regal Niger Delta Premiere Look Turns Heads

When filmmaker Laju Iren premiered her long-anticipated film ‘Onobiren,’ the night was expected to celebrate Nollywood storytelling, culture, and the growing global reach of Nigerian cinema.

But somewhere between the flash of cameras and the excitement around the film’s debut, media entrepreneur and storyteller Chude Jideonwo quietly created one of the evening’s memorable red-carpet moments.

Known primarily as the host of the viral interview series #WithChude and Chair of the Fourthmainland Creator Fund, Jideonwo attended the premiere not just as a guest but as part of the film’s cast, marking his first appearance in a cinema-released film.

And he arrived in style, which is not his usual.

For the premiere, Jideonwo embraced the event’s traditional dress code in a look styled by Nengis_clothiers, a noticeable shift from the clean, modern tailoring he is usually known for. A look strongly inspired by the regal aesthetics of the Niger Delta’s traditional attire.

In a red carpet often dominated by spectacular fashion statements, Jideonwo’s look stood out for its authority and cultural storytelling.

Seeing Chude appear in Onobiren represents a different kind of moment, one where the interviewer becomes part of the story.

Red carpets are often remembered for spectacle, but sometimes it’s the quieter moments that linger. At the Onobiren premiere, while the spotlight shone on the film and its stars, Jideonwo’s presence marked a small but notable milestone, a respected media voice making his first step into cinema storytelling.

And judging by the reception to his look, he did it with effortless cultural style.

Recent Comments

