March 6, 2026

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

  1. Kilanko 

Suspended between religious beliefs and medicine, this movie tells the story of an extraordinary child who was born as an Abiku. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Onobiren 

This movie details the life of a young woman from Warri whose journey to Lagos challenges cultural norms and expectations. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Mother’s Love 

When a sheltered young woman leaves home to begin her NYSC year, the world outside of her sheltered upbringing pushes her to embrace independence and the realities of life. She soon finds her decision straining her relationships.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Hoppers

When scientists make a discovery that could change the lives of animals and humans, mysteries of the animal world begin to be uncovered. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. The Bride!

Set in the 1930s, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion, leading to a romance between Frankenstein and a murdered woman who is brought back to life. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Caught Stealing 

When a man’s neighbor asks him to take care of his cat, a former baseball prodigy finds himself caught in a vicious battle with gangsters with no idea why. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Blue Therapy

This show features seven couples who must step out of their comfort zones and work through a therapy session to resolve the issues in their relationships. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Cash Queens 

This French series follows the adventures of five ordinary women who turn to a life of crime after facing financial crisis. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Shadow Force

An estranged couple with a bounty on their heads are forced to put their differences aside to protect their son while on the run from people sent to kill them. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

  1. 56 Days 

After meeting at a supermarket, two young people embark on a relationship that leads to a murder 56 days later, which leads to an investigation into their intense love story. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

