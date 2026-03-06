theme-sticky-logo-alt
Breaking News: Netnaija CEO Remanded in Kuje Prison Over Alleged Copyright Infringement
March 6, 2026

by YNaija
The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of Emmanuel Analike, chief executive of Netnaija Media Enterprises, at the Kuje Correctional Centre over alleged copyright violations. He was arraigned by the Nigerian Copyright Commission on Wednesday.

Prosecutors accused Analike of using his online platform to illegally distribute third-party films and other digital content, making them available for public download. The commission said the alleged offences violate Section 44(1)(a) of the Copyright Act.

Analike pleaded not guilty to the charges. Justice Suleiman Liman adjourned the bail application to March 9, 2026, and ordered that he remain in custody pending the hearing.

