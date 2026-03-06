Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (March 6th-March 8th)

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | EFCC Confirms Killing Of Its Official, Shuns Unkind Comments

This weekend is filled with events that cater heavily to art enthusiasts who want to enjoy art, film, and media before Art November. There are also events for ravers, food lovers, and people who enjoy women-themed spaces.

Whiskey With The Girls

Perfect for the Women’s Day celebration, this social event is happening on the 6th of March. It features trivia games and free henna for attendees.

Element House

Perfect for ravers and lovers of house music and Afro house, this event is happening on Friday, the 6th of March.

Amapiano District

Happening on the 6th of Friday, this edition is not only the perfect way to start your weekend festivities but also dedicated to women.

The Art of Cinema

This film screening is happening on the 7th of March, and it is perfect for lovers of cinema, media, and art in its purest form.

+234 Art Fair

Curated to target art enthusiasts in the country and artists themselves, the +234 art fair is the best way to spend your weekend, happening on the 6th, 7th, and 8th of March.

House Arrest

This “Charlie’s Angels” themed edition of House Arrest is the perfect weekend event for ravers and lovers of house music. It is happening on the 7th of March.

She-nergy

Perfect for lovers of women-themed spaces and events, this is happening on Saturday, the 7th of March, and it is the perfect way to spend your weekend.

Pottery And Clay Painting

Happening on the 8th of March, this event is perfect for people looking to pick up a new hobby or skill, or people who want to learn more about pottery and painting.

Glam And Sip Workshop

This event is the perfect opportunity to network, pick up a skill, and enjoy good food. It is happening on the 8th of March.

Asian Brunch Club

This food-themed event features a 10-course Asian fusion brunch spread, perfect for lovers of Asian cuisine, and it is happening on the 8th of March.