Omah Lay Sets April 3 Release Date for Sophomore Album ‘Clarity of Mind’

Omah Lay has officially announced that his sophomore album, Clarity of Mind, will drop on April 3, 2026, and the announcement has sent us all into a frenzy because the wait is finally over.

The 12-track project will be led by previously released singles ‘Holy Ghost,’ ‘Waist,’ and the more recent ‘Don’t Love Me,’ which shares an honest insight into the singer’s complicated relationship with love and commitment.

Omah Lay previously revealed he had to scrap and re-record the project entirely after an artist he trusted stole his sound, which pushed back the timeline by nearly two years. On the production side, long-time collaborator Tempoe, who handled most of the production on Omah Lay’s acclaimed debut ‘Boy Alone‘ and co-produced the Grammy-nominated Davido collaboration ‘With You,’ is expected to be involved and has already teased his contributions on social media.

