Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Iran Fires Back at Israel Envoy Over Terrorism Funding in Nigeria

Iran fires back at Israel envoy over terrorism funding in Nigeria

NPF removes spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin as it undergoes leadership changes

Tinubu’s aide Bwala denies past criticism during Al Jazeera interview

Asake gifts dad ₦200m Land Cruiser months after family reconciliation

Funke Akindele reveals personal sacrifices behind Jenifa’s success

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Iran fires back at Israel envoy over terrorism funding in Nigeria

The Embassy of Iran in Nigeria has rejected claims by Michael Freeman that Tehran is backing extremist groups in Nigeria and the Sahel. The response followed remarks he made during an interview with ARISE News.

Freeman had alleged that Iran supports groups including the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and uses Africa as part of a broader plan to spread terrorism beyond the Middle East.

However, the Iranian embassy described the accusations as baseless propaganda aimed at distracting attention from Israel’s own actions internationally. It added that Iran has long been a victim of terrorism and supports global cooperation to fight the threat.

NPF removes spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin as it undergoes leadership changes

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has removed its Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, about six months after he assumed the role. Sources said approval for his removal was given on March 5, although the reason for the decision has not been disclosed.

The move comes as leadership changes continue within the force following the appointment of Tunji Disu as the 23rd Inspector General of Police by Bola Tinubu. Disu recently replaced Kayode Egbetokun, who had led the police since 2023.

Hundeyin declined to comment when contacted, saying he was unavailable. The identity of his successor has not yet been announced.

Tinubu’s aide Bwala denies past criticism during Al Jazeera interview

Daniel Bwala repeatedly denied making past critical remarks about Bola Tinubu during an appearance on Head to Head hosted by Mehdi Hasan.

During the discussion on Nigeria’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, Hasan presented old clips and quotes from Bwala’s time supporting Atiku Abubakar. These included claims that Tinubu created a militia and reports of suspicious cash movements during the 2023 election period.

Bwala rejected the accusations, repeatedly saying he never made the remarks. He explained that he was then in opposition and said political rhetoric from that period should not define his current role in government.

Asake gifts dad ₦200m Land Cruiser months after family reconciliation

Afrobeats star Asake has gifted his father a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser valued at over ₦200 million. The gesture comes just days after the singer also presented his mother with a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Videos circulating online show the musician leading his father to the garage where the vehicle was parked. The act has drawn praise from fans on social media.

The gift follows a past family dispute after his father accused him of neglect, claims the singer denied before the pair later reconciled. Asake also recently bought himself a new G-Wagon.

Funke Akindele reveals personal sacrifices behind Jenifa’s success

Funke Akindele has spoken about the sacrifices she made while building the popular Jenifa brand. She shared the experience during the International Women’s Day conference organised by Wema Bank.

The filmmaker said the success people see today came at the cost of her personal time and comfort. According to her, she stayed away from parties and social gatherings and even spent nearly two years in Amen Estate focusing on writing, producing, and directing projects.

Akindele added that some colleagues criticised her absence from events at the time. She said she remained determined despite setbacks and public criticism, a mindset that eventually helped her grow.