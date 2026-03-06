Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Over 300 Abducted as Boko Haram Raids Borno Community

Over 300 abducted as Boko Haram raids Borno community

Lawmakers launch women’s caucus as special seats bill gains momentum

FG makes NERD compliance mandatory for NYSC participation

Pete Edochie spends ₦40,000 daily to power his home due to the electricity crisis

Angélique Kidjo announces a new album, ‘Hope,’ featuring Davido, Ayra Starr, and more

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Over 300 abducted as Boko Haram raids Borno community

More than 300 residents have reportedly been abducted after suspected Boko Haram fighters attacked Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State late Wednesday night. The assault forced thousands of survivors to flee to Pulka, where many are sleeping on roads and in school buildings out of fear of further attacks.

Sources said the militants first targeted a military base in the area around 1 am before turning their weapons on civilians. Several homes were burnt during the hours-long attack.

Air troops under Operation Hadin Kai later launched strikes on the fleeing fighters, reportedly killing over 50 insurgents. Reports also indicated that nine soldiers lost their lives in the raid.

Lawmakers launch women’s caucus as special seats bill gains momentum

Ahead of voting on amendments to the 1999 Constitution, the National Assembly of Nigeria has inaugurated the Nigerian Women Parliamentary Caucus to strengthen support for the proposed Special Seats for Women Bill.

The launch took place in Abuja on Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day 2026. Female lawmakers from federal and state legislatures gathered under the platform to push for greater female representation and gender friendly laws in government.

The bill proposes six extra Senate seats, one per geopolitical zone, 37 additional seats in the House of Representatives and 108 seats across state assemblies. The initiative has support from UN Women and other international partners.

FG makes NERD compliance mandatory for NYSC participation

The Federal Government has announced that compliance with the Nigeria Education Repository and Data Park (NERD) is now required for participation in, or exemption from, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Speaking in Abuja, Education Minister Tunji Alausa said the policy aims to strengthen oversight of academic records and tackle certificate fraud. The digital platform, launched in 2023, was created to store, manage, and verify education data across institutions.

He added that compliance will also affect access to services from agencies such as the Tertiary Education Trust Fund and the National Universities Commission (NUC), making it a key tool for transparency and accountability in the education system.

Pete Edochie spends ₦40,000 daily to power his home due to the electricity crisis

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has criticised Nigeria’s poor electricity supply, revealing that he spends about ₦40,000 every day to power his home.

Speaking during an interview on African Independent Television (AIT), the 78-year-old said he buys electricity units for ₦10,000 daily. He added that he spends ₦20,000 on diesel for a generator and another ₦10,000 on petrol for a smaller generator.

Edochie said the situation reflects the hardship many Nigerians face. According to him, political leaders appear more focused on gaining power than addressing the struggles of ordinary citizens. He noted that his electricity expenses now reach about ₦1.2 million each month.

Angélique Kidjo announces a new album, ‘Hope,’ featuring Davido, Ayra Starr, and more

Angélique Kidjo has revealed details of her upcoming album Hope, a 14-track project set for release on April 24. The five-time Grammy winner said the album was five years in the making and dedicated it to her late mother, Yvonne, who died five years ago.

The Beninese singer also confirmed collaborations with Nigerian stars, including Davido, Ayra Starr, and The Cavemen. Kidjo said her mother inspired her belief that dreams can be achieved and that hope for a better future drives humanity.

The album further features international acts such as Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Quavo, and Charlie Wilson, alongside Fally Ipupa, Diamond Platnumz, and the Soweto Gospel Choir.