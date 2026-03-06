theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Over 300 Abducted as Boko Haram Raids Borno Community
March 6, 2026

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Over 300 Abducted as Boko Haram Raids Borno Community

by YNaija
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC Suspends Telecoms Tariff Hike Protest after Meeting with FG
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC Suspends Telecoms Tariff Hike Protest after Meeting with FG
Absence of Network Coverage in Nigeria as Nigerians Take to the Streets for #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria Protest
The August Nationwide Protest: Why Are Nigerians Protesting?
  • Over 300 abducted as Boko Haram raids Borno community
  • Lawmakers launch women’s caucus as special seats bill gains momentum
  • FG makes NERD compliance mandatory for NYSC participation
  • Pete Edochie spends ₦40,000 daily to power his home due to the electricity crisis
  • Angélique Kidjo announces a new album, ‘Hope,’ featuring Davido, Ayra Starr, and more

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Over 300 abducted as Boko Haram raids Borno community

Bandits

More than 300 residents have reportedly been abducted after suspected Boko Haram fighters attacked Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State late Wednesday night. The assault forced thousands of survivors to flee to Pulka, where many are sleeping on roads and in school buildings out of fear of further attacks.

Sources said the militants first targeted a military base in the area around 1 am before turning their weapons on civilians. Several homes were burnt during the hours-long attack.

Air troops under Operation Hadin Kai later launched strikes on the fleeing fighters, reportedly killing over 50 insurgents. Reports also indicated that nine soldiers lost their lives in the raid.

Lawmakers launch women’s caucus as special seats bill gains momentum

Ahead of voting on amendments to the 1999 Constitution, the National Assembly of Nigeria has inaugurated the Nigerian Women Parliamentary Caucus to strengthen support for the proposed Special Seats for Women Bill.

The launch took place in Abuja on Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day 2026. Female lawmakers from federal and state legislatures gathered under the platform to push for greater female representation and gender friendly laws in government.

The bill proposes six extra Senate seats, one per geopolitical zone, 37 additional seats in the House of Representatives and 108 seats across state assemblies. The initiative has support from UN Women and other international partners.

FG makes NERD compliance mandatory for NYSC participation

The Federal Government has announced that compliance with the Nigeria Education Repository and Data Park (NERD) is now required for participation in, or exemption from, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Speaking in Abuja, Education Minister Tunji Alausa said the policy aims to strengthen oversight of academic records and tackle certificate fraud. The digital platform, launched in 2023, was created to store, manage, and verify education data across institutions.

He added that compliance will also affect access to services from agencies such as the Tertiary Education Trust Fund and the National Universities Commission (NUC), making it a key tool for transparency and accountability in the education system.

Pete Edochie spends ₦40,000 daily to power his home due to the electricity crisis

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Over 300 Abducted as Boko Haram Raids Borno Community

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has criticised Nigeria’s poor electricity supply, revealing that he spends about ₦40,000 every day to power his home.

Speaking during an interview on African Independent Television (AIT), the 78-year-old said he buys electricity units for ₦10,000 daily. He added that he spends ₦20,000 on diesel for a generator and another ₦10,000 on petrol for a smaller generator.

Edochie said the situation reflects the hardship many Nigerians face. According to him, political leaders appear more focused on gaining power than addressing the struggles of ordinary citizens. He noted that his electricity expenses now reach about ₦1.2 million each month.

Angélique Kidjo announces a new album, ‘Hope,’ featuring Davido, Ayra Starr, and more

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Over 300 Abducted as Boko Haram Raids Borno Community

Angélique Kidjo has revealed details of her upcoming album Hope, a 14-track project set for release on April 24. The five-time Grammy winner said the album was five years in the making and dedicated it to her late mother, Yvonne, who died five years ago.

The Beninese singer also confirmed collaborations with Nigerian stars, including Davido, Ayra Starr, and The Cavemen. Kidjo said her mother inspired her belief that dreams can be achieved and that hope for a better future drives humanity.

The album further features international acts such as Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Quavo, and Charlie Wilson, alongside Fally Ipupa, Diamond Platnumz, and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Rankings
, , , , , , , , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Chude Jideonwo Steps Into Nollywood With “Onobiren” as His Regal Niger Delta Premiere Look Turns Heads
Previous Post
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Next Post
You May Also Like
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NNPC Raises Petrol Price to ₦933 in Lagos, ₦960 in Abuja
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NNPC Raises Petrol Price to ₦933 in Lagos, ₦960 in Abuja
What do you know about the war between Iran, Israel, and the United States?
What do you know about the war between Iran, Israel, and the United States?
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Three Doctors Suspended Over the Death of Chimamanda Adichie’s Son
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Three Doctors Suspended Over the Death of Chimamanda Adichie’s Son
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Breaking News: Netnaija CEO Remanded in Kuje Prison Over Alleged Copyright Infringement
Breaking News: Netnaija CEO Remanded in ...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Over 300 Abducted as Boko Haram Raids Borno Community
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Over 300 Abdu...
Chude Jideonwo Steps Into Nollywood With...
Why Is Showmax Shutting Down After 11 Years, and What Could It Mean for Streaming and Piracy in Africa?
Why Is Showmax Shutting Down After 11 Ye...
Books and Media Piracy: The Illegal, the Immoral, and the Nigerian Reality
The Piracy Debate: Why Nigerians Still D...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1