Updated! These Are The Top 10 Slangs You Will Hear From Every Nigerian Today

English may be one of the most widely used languages in Nigeria, but there are slangs used in everyday Nigerian speech that are either a revised version of an English word or a native-language term. In this article, we list the top 10 Nigerian slangs you will hear in everyday speech.

Which of these slang words are a part of your daily vocabulary, and which ones have we missed?

Everything Go First Blur

This slang is typically used to reference a situation that confuses you or leaves you disoriented.

Dey Play/Dey Plizzy

“Dey play” is a sarcastic phrase used to indicate that someone is either being unserious or not truly knowledgeable about their claims. While ‘Dey Plizzy’ has the same meaning, it is the Gen Z way of saying it.

You Dey Go Now

This is a recently introduced slang into the general Nigerian vocabulary. It is used to express frustration about someone’s actions and to end an argument.

Sapa

This slang is used to reference someone being broke or having money issues. Sapa is often used after people have spent an excessive amount of money and are anticipating a period of brokenness.

Steeze

This Nigerian slang is one of the most used slang by Gen Zs in the country. It is used to express style, confidence, or a moment of composure.

Japa

This slang is another top-10 Nigerian slang moment that has gained momentum among this generation. It is used to refer to people who have fled or escaped Nigeria through migration.

Omo, Omoo

This slang is one of the most popular Nigerian slangs and can be used in different intonations to mean different things. ‘Omo’ can be used to signify surprise about a situation. ‘Omoo’ can be used to signify the gravity of a situation.

Go Warm Eba

This is one of the most humorous and yet straightforward Nigerian slangs at the moment. It is typically used to tell someone to mind their business or to keep themselves busy.

Odogwu

This is another popular Nigerian slang term that has been around for a long time. Recently, it regained social status due to the popularity of a Nollywood film, “Love In Every Word.” It refers to a rich or wealthy person who spends lavishly.

We Move

This slang is one of the most versatile Nigerian slangs. It can either be used to indicate a pause in an argument or a continuation of life after a challenge or used to indicate excitement about a situation.