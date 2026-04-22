Happy Earth Day: How Nigerians Can Contribute to Environmental Sustainability

Today, Wednesday, 22 April, is Earth Day, and to celebrate, we have listed a few ways we, Nigerians, can care more for our environment and ensure we leave the world a better place for those to come. But before we begin, let us see a little about the history of Earth Day!

What is the origin of ‘Earth Day’?

Earth Day is a movement that began on April 22, 1970, as a protest initiated by U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson to advance the fight against climate change and other environmental issues and to raise awareness of environmental concerns. It began following an oil spill in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969; the senator, in a bid to ensure the public recognized the importance of caring for the environment, organized rallies across the U.S., which eventually led to the creation of Earth Day.

The event was monumental, leading to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and various environmental laws. It also grew from a protest staged in the U.S. into a global movement now recognized worldwide, including in Nigeria.

How Does Earth Day Impact Nigerians?

Nigeria, like other parts of the world, continues to face the effects of climate change, which has completely rewired its weather patterns. In the past decade, Nigeria’s weather has been increasingly dominated by heat waves, which have only worsened this year.

The change began when the expected annual Harmattan season deteriorated and was replaced by an excessive heat wave. The country now experiences an erratic rainy season as weather conditions constantly change, with temperatures reaching alarmingly high levels.

The recognition of Earth Day and the importance of ensuring that we contribute to the betterment of the Earth are significant steps for Nigerians. Climate conditions can improve if we work towards sustainability.

How Nigerians Can Contribute to Saving the Earth

There are a few ways Nigerians can contribute to Earth Day’s goals. Here’s how:

Conservation Efforts

A key way for us to contribute to the goals behind Earth Day is by focusing on community-based actions like organizing neighborhood cleanups and planting more trees, which will not only help save the Earth but also reduce heat waves across the country.

Focus on Sustainability

An important aspect of Earth Day is how it highlights the importance of sustainability. To contribute personally to sustainability, we should reduce our carbon footprints and use reusable products in our day-to-day lives and in the creation of our homes and products.

Contribute To Conversations on Climate Action

An effective way to help save the planet and reduce the effects of climate change is to contribute to conversations about climate action. To do this, we have to discuss pressing issues such as plastic pollution in oceans, deforestation, habitat loss, and climate change.

What we think

The recognition of days like ‘Earth Day’ is important in ensuring we do not lose sight of our part in the state of the planet. Recognizing Earth Day, engaging in conversations about climate action, and working to keep the environment clean play a key role in ensuring the survival of future generations. It not only provides a secure environment but also contributes to the health of Nigerians.