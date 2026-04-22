Ynaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | CBN Sets Daily Withdrawal limit on POS to ₦100k Per Customer

Court Warns INEC Chairman, Anyanwu, Over Disobedience in PDP Crisis

Ted Cruz Accuses Nigerian Officials of Complicity in Killings of Christians

Ini Dima-Okojie, Husband Expecting First Child

Ademola Adeleke Announces Free Friday Concert in Osun, Features B-Red

Kanye West’s Italy Concert Sparks Uproar After European Cancellations

Court Warns INEC Chairman, Anyanwu, Over Disobedience in PDP Crisis

An FCT High Court has issued a notice warning the INEC Chairman and PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, that they risk imprisonment for contempt if they fail to comply with its earlier judgment dismissing Anyanwu’s suit challenging his expulsion from the party.

The court’s order, tied to the ongoing PDP leadership crisis, reinforces that the judgment remains binding despite Anyanwu’s appeal, while a rival faction has also urged INEC to withdraw recognition of him, deepening tensions within the opposition party

Ted Cruz Accuses Nigerian Officials of Complicity in Killings of Christians

US Senator Ted Cruz has alleged that some Nigerian government officials are complicit in the killing of Christians, making the claim during a Senate hearing on counterterrorism in Africa, where he stated that Nigeria records the highest number of Christians killed for their faith globally.

He cited figures suggesting over 50,000 deaths since 2009 and criticised the government’s response to insecurity, including delays in addressing violence and the impact of policies such as Sharia law in parts of the country, adding that previous assurances by Nigerian authorities to curb the violence have yet to produce meaningful results.

Ini Dima-Okojie, Husband Expecting First Child

Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie has announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child, sharing the news on social media and describing the pregnancy as a “miracle” and a “divine gift.”

The actress expressed gratitude and excitement about the new phase of her life, with the announcement quickly drawing congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.

Ademola Adeleke Announces Free Friday Concert in Osun, Features B-Red

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has announced a free concert scheduled for Friday in Osogbo, featuring his son B-Red alongside other artistes including Peruzzi, CDQ, and Shina Peters, as part of a “Get Out to Vote” initiative ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

The event, open to all residents regardless of political affiliation, aims to promote unity and encourage civic participation, with the governor urging people to attend, enjoy the music, and make their voices count.

Kanye West’s Italy Concert Sparks Uproar After European Cancellations

Kanye West’s planned concert in Italy has triggered fresh backlash across Europe following a chain of cancellations and restrictions in countries including the UK, France, Switzerland, and Poland over his past antisemitic remarks.

Authorities in the UK blocked his entry, leading to the cancellation of a major festival, while France postponed his show amid political pressure, and other European venues pulled out entirely, citing ethical concerns.

Despite the rapper’s apologies, opposition continues to grow, with the controversy now casting uncertainty over the remaining dates of his European tour, including the upcoming performance in Italy.