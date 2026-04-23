FG Considers Airline Debt Waiver Amid Fuel Crisis

FG Plans to Borrow ₦700bn via April Bonds

BTS Label Boss Bang Si-hyuk Faces Possible Arrest Over Alleged Stock Fraud

James Gray’s Paper Tiger Set for Cannes Competition as Neon Acquires Rights

Coyote vs. Acme Trailer Released, Offering First Look at Long-Delayed Film

FG Considers Airline Debt Waiver Amid Fuel Crisis

The Federal Government is considering granting debt waivers and discounts to domestic airlines as part of emergency measures to cushion the impact of the ongoing Jet A1 fuel crisis, which has sharply increased operating costs and threatened flight disruptions. Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has directed the submission of proposals to ease airlines’ financial burden, including reducing debts owed to aviation agencies such as FAAN, NCAA, and NAMA, as well as reviewing multiple taxes and charges on air travel. The move follows warnings from airline operators about potential shutdowns due to the surge in fuel prices, with the government aiming to stabilise the sector and prevent disruptions to air transport services.

FG Plans to Borrow ₦700bn via April Bonds

The federal government, through the Debt Management Office, plans to raise ₦700bn from the domestic bond market in April 2026 as part of efforts to finance its budget and manage debt obligations, with the auction scheduled for April 27 and settlement on April 29. The offer will consist of three reopened bond instruments across different maturities, including five-, seven-, and ten-year tenors, with interest rates remaining high due to inflation and tight monetary conditions. The move continues a gradual reduction in monthly borrowing—from ₦900bn in January to ₦700bn in April—reflecting a cautious adjustment strategy amid rising debt servicing costs and economic pressures.

BTS Label Boss Bang Si-hyuk Faces Possible Arrest Over Alleged Stock Fraud

Bang Si-hyuk, founder and chairman of Hybe—the company behind BTS, is facing a possible arrest warrant over allegations that he misled investors ahead of the company’s 2020 stock market debut and profited illegally from the process. South Korean police claim he falsely indicated there were no plans for an IPO while secretly preparing for it, allegedly earning about $136 million from the scheme, though he has denied any wrongdoing and pledged to cooperate with authorities. The case, which has involved raids, asset freezes, and a travel ban, comes at a critical time for Hybe as BTS resumes global activities.

James Gray’s Paper Tiger Set for Cannes Competition as Neon Acquires Rights

Director James Gray’s upcoming crime thriller Paper Tiger, starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Miles Teller, has been selected to compete at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, with indie distributor Neon securing North American rights. The film follows two brothers chasing the American dream who become entangled in a dangerous Russian mafia scheme that threatens their family and tests their loyalty. Its inclusion in Cannes’ main competition positions it as one of the festival’s high-profile entries, marking a significant moment for Gray’s latest project.

Coyote vs. Acme Trailer Released, Offering First Look at Long-Delayed Film

The first trailer for Coyote vs. Acme has been released, giving audiences an initial look at the long-delayed live-action/animation hybrid film that follows Wile E. Coyote as he sues the Acme Corporation over its famously faulty products. Starring Will Forte as his lawyer alongside John Cena, the film blends courtroom comedy with classic Looney Tunes chaos, marking a major step toward its long-awaited 2026 release after being shelved by Warner Bros. and later revived by a new distributor.