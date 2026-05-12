Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Announces 150 Cut-Off Mark for Nigerian Universities

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FG announces 150 cut-off mark for Nigerian universities

BBNaija’s Lilo earns two Master’s degrees in the US

Macron arrives in Kenya as France seeks new African partnership

Speed Darlington offers ₦5m to women aged 20-24 willing to have his child

Don Jazzy denies claims of neglecting artists at Mavin Records

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG announces 150 cut-off mark for Nigerian universities

The Federal Government of Nigeria has set 150 as the minimum admission cut-off mark for both public and private universities across the country for the 2026 admissions.

The decision was announced by Tunji Alausa during the admission policy meeting organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Abuja. Colleges of nursing were also given the same benchmark, while polytechnics received a minimum cut-off of 100.

The committee added that institutions conducting screening must not charge above ₦2,000 and directed conventional universities to maintain a 60:40 science-to-arts admission ratio.

BBNaija’s Lilo earns two Master’s degrees in the US

Boluwatife ‘Lilo’ Aderogba has graduated with two master’s degrees from Eastern Illinois University.

The reality star shared photos from her graduation ceremony on Instagram, explaining that she initially planned to earn just one degree when she began the programme in 2024 but eventually completed two.

Lilo described the experience as life-changing, saying the journey strengthened her spiritually and deepened her faith. She also expressed gratitude to God, adding that she received “double” blessings beyond what she originally expected.

Macron arrives in Kenya as France seeks new African partnership

Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Kenya ahead of the Africa Forward Summit, where France hopes to reshape its relationship with African nations.

The summit, hosted for the first time in an English-speaking African country, comes after France withdrew troops from several West African states amid growing criticism of its influence on the continent under the long-standing “Françafrique” policy.

William Ruto said the meeting could mark a turning point in ties between Africa and France. However, opposition figure Kalonzo Musyoka criticised Kenya hosting the event, citing concerns over democracy and human rights ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speed Darlington offers ₦5m to women aged 20-24 willing to have his child

Speed Darlington says he is willing to pay ₦5 million to any woman interested in having his child, stressing that he is not looking to get married.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 42-year-old said he previously offered ₦3 million two years ago but did not find a suitable partner. He added that he prefers a woman between 20 and 24 years old and claimed he does not want an Igbo partner.

The singer has remained controversial in recent years, as in 2025, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) declared him wanted over allegations including rape and cyberbullying, claims he later denied.

Don Jazzy denies claims of neglecting artists at Mavin Records

Don Jazzy has dismissed claims that major record labels deliberately sideline artists on their roster, saying such a move would make no business sense.

Speaking during a YouTube session with Crea8torium, the Mavin Records boss explained that labels invest in artistes to help them succeed and generate income, not keep them inactive.

Don Jazzy also argued that artists who release little music often make that decision themselves, adding that issues like self-doubt and imposter syndrome play a major role. His comments come months after former Mavin artiste Crayon publicly criticised the label following his exit.