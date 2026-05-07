YNaija! Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Fani-Kayode Redeployed From Germany to South Africa After Request Nigerian Billionaire Drug Baron Arrested in Switzerland IOC Eases Restrictions on Belarus While Russia Remains Banned Carter Efe Finally Receives ₦50m Cheque From E-Money After Portable Fight Davido Joins Black Music Walk of Fame 2026 Class

Fani-Kayode Redeployed From Germany to South Africa After Request

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved his redeployment as Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to South Africa after he personally requested a transfer from Germany for “personal reasons” and due to his stronger interest in African diplomacy and pan-African affairs. Fani-Kayode said he wrote to Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar expressing discomfort with the German posting and preference for South Africa, adding that the change involved a swap arrangement with Senator Sam Enang, who moved to the Germany posting instead. He also dismissed reports claiming Germany rejected him, describing them as false and malicious, while thanking the president and the foreign ministry for approving the redeployment.

Nigerian Billionaire Drug Baron Arrested in Switzerland

A suspected Nigerian billionaire drug trafficker, Amadi Simon, has been arrested in Switzerland in a coordinated international operation involving the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and security agencies across Europe. According to the NDLEA, the operation followed months of investigations into an alleged transnational network accused of laundering hundreds of billions of naira from drug trafficking through shell companies, cryptocurrency wallets, and multiple bank accounts across several countries. Two alleged accomplices were also arrested in Nigeria, while authorities froze linked bank accounts and crypto assets and identified luxury properties in Abuja and Delta State believed to be connected to the syndicate.

IOC Eases Restrictions on Belarus While Russia Remains Banned

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has lifted its recommendation for restrictions on Belarusian athletes, clearing the way for them to return to international competitions under their national flag and anthem, including qualification events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. However, Russia remains under sanctions due to the continued suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee over violations linked to the war in Ukraine and ongoing concerns surrounding governance and doping investigations. While the IOC said Belarusian athletes should no longer be punished for their government’s actions, Russian athletes will continue to face strict limitations and, where permitted, may only compete under neutral status in selected events.

Carter Efe Finally Receives ₦50m Cheque From E-Money After Portable Fight

Streamer and skit maker Carter Efe has finally received the ₦50 million cheque promised to him by businessman E-Money after defeating Portable in the Chaos in the Ring celebrity boxing match, days after publicly complaining that the prize money had not been paid. Viral videos showed Carter celebrating excitedly as E-Money, KCee, and music executive Soso Soberekon presented the cheque to him at E-Money’s residence, bringing an end to the controversy surrounding the delayed payment following his unanimous decision victory over Portable.

Davido Joins Black Music Walk of Fame 2026 Class

Afrobeats superstar Davido has been named as part of the 2026 class of the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta, becoming one of the few Nigerian artists to receive the honour alongside Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. The recognition celebrates Davido’s global impact on Afrobeats and his role in expanding African music internationally, with the induction further highlighting the genre’s growing influence in mainstream global entertainment.