YNaija! Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Sanwo-Olu Endorses Hamzat as Successor for 2027 Lagos Governorship

Fuel Price Hike: Airlines Plan Thursday Shutdown

Romanian Coach Marian Marinica Quits as Zimbabwe National Team Manager

AMVCA 2026 Voting Closes Ahead of May 9 Ceremony

Taylor Swift Moves to Trademark Voice and Likeness Over AI Misuse Concerns

Sanwo-Olu Endorses Hamzat as Successor for 2027 Lagos Governorship

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has endorsed his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship election following a meeting with top APC stakeholders at Lagos House, Marina. The endorsement came after Hamzat formally declared his intention to run, with Sanwo-Olu describing him as experienced, loyal, and well-prepared to lead the state, noting that the decision was unanimously supported by party leaders present.

Fuel Price Hike: Airlines Plan Thursday Shutdown

Domestic airlines in Nigeria, under the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), warned they may suspend flight operations nationwide due to the sharp rise in aviation fuel (Jet A1) prices, which have surged by over 300% from about ₦900 to over ₦3,300 per litre within weeks, making operations unsustainable. The planned shutdown—initially scheduled around Thursday—follows failed negotiations with the Federal Government and fuel marketers, as airlines insist the crisis threatens their survival, while authorities continue efforts to avert disruption through emergency talks and relief measures.

Romanian Coach Marian Marinica Quits as Zimbabwe National Team Manager

Romanian coach Marian Marinica has resigned as head coach of Zimbabwe’s national team just months after his appointment in November 2025, with the Zimbabwe Football Association confirming his exit was due to undisclosed personal reasons. The 61-year-old, who previously coached Malawi and Liberia, led the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations but exited at the group stage, and has now been replaced on an interim basis by former captain Kaitano Tembo ahead of upcoming fixtures, including the Unity Cup in London.

AMVCA 2026 Voting Closes Ahead of May 9 Ceremony

Voting for the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has officially closed ahead of the main ceremony scheduled for May 9 in Lagos, where winners across multiple categories will be announced. The awards, now in their 12th edition, feature a mix of jury-decided and audience-voted categories, recognising excellence in African film and television, with organisers urging fans to anticipate a competitive event following weeks of public participation.

Taylor Swift Moves to Trademark Voice and Likeness Over AI Misuse Concerns

Taylor Swift is taking steps to trademark her voice and likeness amid growing concerns about artificial intelligence being used to replicate celebrities without consent, as the industry pushes to protect personal identity rights in the digital age. The move comes after repeated incidents involving AI-generated deepfakes and voice cloning, which have raised legal and ethical issues around ownership, consent, and misuse of celebrity identities. Swift’s efforts reflect a broader trend among public figures seeking stronger legal protection against unauthorised AI use, as lawmakers and the entertainment industry grapple with how to regulate rapidly advancing technology.