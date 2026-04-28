Jet Fuel Crisis: FG Seeks 30-Day Credit Window for Airlines

FG Demands Protection After Two Nigerians Killed in South Africa

Boniface Returns to Bremen Squad After Injury Layoff

Davido Beats Rema, Tyla to Win Best International Act at 2026 LEA

Carragher Backs Michael Carrick to Lead Man United Next Season

Jet Fuel Crisis: FG Seeks 30-Day Credit Window for Airlines

The Federal Government is pushing for a 30-day credit window arrangement that would allow domestic airlines to obtain aviation fuel and pay later, as part of emergency measures to ease the ongoing Jet A1 crisis threatening flight operations. The proposal, discussed with fuel marketers and industry stakeholders, is aimed at reducing the immediate financial burden on airlines already struggling with soaring fuel prices, while complementing other interventions such as debt relief and ongoing negotiations to stabilise costs and prevent a nationwide shutdown of air travel.

FG Demands Protection After Two Nigerians Killed in South Africa

The Federal Government has demanded stronger protection for Nigerians living in South Africa following the killing of two citizens amid rising xenophobic tensions and anti-foreigner violence. Authorities, through diplomatic channels, urged South African officials to investigate the incidents, ensure justice for the victims, and guarantee the safety of Nigerians, while also advising citizens in the country to remain cautious as protests and attacks targeting foreigners continue in several areas.

Boniface Returns to Bremen Squad After Injury Layoff

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has returned to Werder Bremen’s matchday squad after several months out following knee surgery, marking a key step in his recovery. He was named on the bench in Bremen’s 1–1 Bundesliga draw against Stuttgart but did not feature, as the club takes a cautious approach to his reintegration. With a few matches left in the season, Boniface is expected to gradually regain fitness and could still make appearances as Bremen fight to avoid relegation.

Davido Beats Rema, Tyla to Win Best International Act at 2026 LEA

Nigerian superstar Davido has won the Best International Act award at the 2026 Liberian Entertainment Awards (LEA), defeating strong contenders including Rema, Tyla, Gunna, and Fridayy. The award, presented at the ceremony in Washington, DC, marks another major international recognition for the Afrobeats star, further cementing his global influence and dominance in the music industry.

Carragher Backs Michael Carrick to Lead Man United Next Season

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has predicted that Michael Carrick will be in charge of Manchester United next season, saying there is “no doubt” he will get the job permanently after a strong run of results as interim manager. Carragher pointed to United’s resurgence under Carrick—including a push for Champions League qualification—as evidence he deserves the role, arguing that no other manager could have delivered better results in the same circumstances.