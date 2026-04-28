The Artists Who Should Have Been Bigger: Nigeria’s Most Underrated Acts

Nigeria consistently produces talented artists, and while there is no shortage of talent, there is also no shortage of artists who remain underrated in the music industry. These artists have what can be seen as good-enough Spotify numbers and visibility, but, in our opinion, it is not the visibility and fame their discography deserves.

They are artists known for releasing great albums, singles, and sometimes even music videos while also earning a name for themselves in the industry, yet are not recognised or mentioned enough in mainstream music conversations.

In this article, we will list 5 Nigerian artists who are talented and put in the work but are not getting the streams and fame they deserve.

Fave

Chidozie Godsfavour Ugochinyere, popularly known as ‘Fave,’ is one of the most talented singers and songwriters of her generation, with 6 years of experience in the music industry. She is signed to Tumblar Records. While she has racked up amazing numbers and featured with mainstream Nigerian artists like Davido and Olamide, Fave’s talent is bigger than the fame she has attained as an artist. Her most-streamed solo track, ‘Baby Riddim,’ currently sits at 92.3 million streams on Spotify, and though Fave is quite popular, she has the potential to be bigger. Her discography not only features diverse sounds but also impressive lyrical content, putting her at the top of the list of talented artists in her generation.

Chike

Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, professionally known as ‘Chike,’ may be underrated now, but in 2020, his album ‘Boo of the Booless’ was all the rave, and put him on the annual Spotify Wrapped of thousands of people. He is currently an independent artist under his own label, ‘Chike Music.’ Chike’s artistry and discography can best be described as a masterpiece. It is not only a lyrical masterpiece but also an intimate experience that offers a broad view of his soul as a singer. Chike has made his mark in the industry for romantic songs; his most popular solo song, ‘If You No Love,’ sits at 16.8 million streams, which to us is far less than it deserves.

Magixx

Alexander Adelabulisten, professionally known as ‘Magixx,’ is a young Nigerian artist signed to Mavin Records whose talents and vocals are far beyond his current level of fame. His debut self-titled EP ‘Magixx’ gained attention during its release in 2021, with a song off the EP ‘Love Don’t Cost A Dime,’ becoming a hit song, and even more so after its remix featuring Ayra Starr dropped. Magixx’s talents and exemplary storytelling displayed in his music should have him topping the charts. He is an underrated artist with a loyal fanbase that tunes in to his music. His most-streamed solo song, titled ‘All Over,’ currently sits at 25 million streams, a number that should be higher given how much of a musical genius he is.

Ladipoe

Ladipo Eso is a Nigerian rapper and singer, professionally known as Ladipoe. Although he sits at the table as one of the most talented rappers of his generation, Ladipoe is far too underrated for his musical discography. Though he enjoyed commercial success when he first broke into the industry, there is so much unexplored potential in his career. For us, an artist like Ladipoe not having mainstream success is nothing short of a shock. Despite his talents, most of the singer’s most-streamed songs feature other artists like Fireboy DML, Simi, Rema, and BNXN. His most-streamed solo song sits at 600k streams, a small number for how incredibly talented he is.

Qing Madi

Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, known professionally as Qing Madi, is one of the youngest yet most talented singer-songwriters in Nigeria now. Although Qing Madi has continued to gain mainstream attention since her 2022 single, ‘See Finish,’ she has yet to reach the level of mainstream success a talent like hers deserves. Her most-streamed solo song, ‘American Love,’ sits at 46.2 million streams, and while that is more than most underrated artists can amass, to us, it is not enough for an artist as talented as the 19-year-old.

What we think

Although it is impossible for every artist to achieve mainstream success, some deserve more fame than they currently have. Not only because of their talents, but also for their ability to produce music that differs from what is generally known in the mainstream Nigerian music industry. However, it is important to remember that even underrated artists have loyal listeners, and, given the numbers on their solo songs, they do as well.