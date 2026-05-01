The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

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The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

Animal Farm

This film follows the chaos of cows, horses, sheep and other animals who are fighting for equal rights. When a group of pigs seize the farm, they band together to destroy their stronghold.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Efunroye: The Unicorn

‘Efunroye’ chronicles the life of a powerful 19th century merchant and kingmaker. Her pivotal role in Lagos politics, trade and resistance against the colonial powers made her an important figure in history.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

The film follows Miranda Priestly’s struggles against her former assistant, and now rival Emily. The duo find themselves competing for advertising revenue amidst a decline in media attention.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Segilola: The Villain

This film follows a woman’s obsession with the destruction of a wealthy man. When her actions begin to destroy the peace in the calm village, tensions begin to rise and loyalties change.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

A Spark In The Dark

After the loss of her adoptive parents, a young woman finds love with an electrical engineer, but her joy is cut short when she loses her eyes on the brink of their wedding

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Unchosen

This psychological thriller is set in a conservative cult and follows the life of a young mother and wife, who embarks on an affair that changes her worldview.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Man On Fire

A man haunted by his past and his enemies as a special force veteran finds himself in a fight to keep a teenage girl alive. Caught in the dangerous streets of Rio de Janeiro, he must fight till the end.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Apex

When a grieving woman seeks solace in the wilderness, she soon finds herself ensnared in what turns out to be a game of life and death between her and a serial killer.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

If Wishes Could Kill

This young adult horror series follows five friends in high school who receive a death warning from an app. The mysterious wish-granting app turns their life into chaos, forcing them to uncover chilling truths and the death of a classmate.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Forbidden Fruits

Women running a witchy femme cult in the basement of a mall store find their performative sister in jeopardy with the arrival of a new hire. When they are forced to face their own poisons, chaos ensues.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.