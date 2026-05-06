YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Akpabio, Oshiomhole Clash After Senate Tightens Leadership Rules

FG Bans “Dr” Title for Honorary Degree Holders, Flags Fraud

Dangote Refinery Hikes Petrol Price to ₦1,350

Lateef Adedimeji Reflects on Welcoming Triplets

Carter Efe Cries Out Over Unpaid ₦50m Boxing Prize

Akpabio, Oshiomhole Clash After Senate Tightens Leadership Rules

A heated confrontation broke out in the Senate between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Adams Oshiomhole shortly after the chamber amended its rules to restrict top leadership positions to lawmakers with at least two consecutive terms, a change that effectively disqualifies Oshiomhole and other first-term senators. The clash erupted during plenary when Oshiomhole repeatedly attempted to raise a point of order while Akpabio was reading proceedings but was ignored, leading to shouting and disruption that lasted several minutes. Akpabio eventually warned he could have Oshiomhole removed from the chamber for disorderly conduct, while the senator continued protesting the rule changes, which critics say limit inclusiveness but supporters argue are necessary to preserve experience and stability in Senate leadership ahead of the 2027 transition.

FG Bans “Dr” Title for Honorary Degree Holders, Flags Fraud

The Federal Government has banned recipients of honorary degrees from using the “Dr” prefix in any official, academic, or professional setting, declaring such usage a misrepresentation of academic qualifications that will now be treated as fraud with possible legal and reputational consequences. The directive, announced by Education Minister Tunji Alausa following Federal Executive Council approval, introduces a uniform policy to curb widespread abuse of honorary awards, which have been linked to political patronage and financial influence. Under the new rules, recipients must instead use post-nominal titles such as “Honoris Causa” after their names, while universities are also restricted in how they award honorary degrees to restore credibility to Nigeria’s academic system.

Dangote Refinery Hikes Petrol Price to ₦1,350

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased its ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to ₦1,350 per litre, marking a fresh upward adjustment of about ₦75 from the previous ₦1,275 rate and continuing a trend of frequent price hikes in recent weeks. The new price has already taken effect across loading channels, prompting marketers to adjust depot and pump prices nationwide, with analysts warning the increase could further push retail fuel costs higher amid ongoing volatility in global crude oil markets and Nigeria’s shift toward market-driven pricing.

Lateef Adedimeji Reflects on Welcoming Triplet

Lateef Adedimeji has described the birth of his triplets with his wife, Adebimpe Oyebade, as a deeply emotional and transformative experience, calling it “a love so big it became three” and expressing gratitude for what he sees as a divine blessing after years of public scrutiny over their childlessness. He noted that his recent silence was intentional, as he focused on protecting and preparing for the children’s arrival, whom he described as his “world, responsibility, and legacy,” with the couple’s announcement sparking widespread celebration and support from fans and colleagues.

Carter Efe Cries Out Over Unpaid ₦50m Boxing Prize

Nigerian streamer Carter Efe has publicly complained that he is yet to receive the ₦50 million prize promised after defeating Portable in the Chaos in the Ring celebrity boxing match, expressing frustration in a viral video where he said he “nearly died” during the fight but has still not been paid. Despite earlier assurances that the reward—reportedly backed by businessman Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money)—would be honored, Efe claimed the money has not been credited to him and called on organisers to fulfill their promise, even issuing a short ultimatum for payment.