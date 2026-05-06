Top 5 Stories of The Day | Obi, Kwankwaso Exit Rocks ADC as 18 Lawmakers Defect to NDC

Obi, Kwankwaso Exit Rocks ADC as 18 Lawmakers Defect to NDC

Senate Blocks Ex-Governors, Uzodimma from Principal Offices

Gianni Infantino Defends World Cup Ticket Prices

Big Brother Naija Teases Season 11 Return, Auditions Opening Soon

The Boys Series Finale Heads to 4DX Theaters Before Streaming Release

Obi, Kwankwaso Exit Rocks ADC as 18 Lawmakers Defect to NDC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been thrown into crisis following the exit of key opposition figures Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, triggering a wave of defections in the National Assembly. Within 48 hours of their departure, 17 House of Representatives members and one senator defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), citing persistent internal crises, leadership disputes, and unresolved litigation within the ADC.

The mass movement, spanning multiple states, has significantly weakened the ADC’s legislative strength and reshaped opposition dynamics ahead of the 2027 elections, with many defectors aligning with Obi and Kwankwaso’s new political base. The development highlights deep divisions within the opposition coalition, raising doubts about its ability to present a united front against the ruling APC.

Senate Blocks Ex-Governors, Uzodimma from Principal Offices

The Nigerian Senate has amended its Standing Rules to bar first-time senators, including outgoing governors like Hope Uzodimma, from holding principal offices by requiring at least two consecutive terms before eligibility for key leadership roles such as Senate Leader or Chief Whip, a move seen as a strategic effort to preserve the chamber’s ranking system and prevent newly elected but politically influential figures from immediately taking control of Senate leadership ahead of the 2027 political transition.

Gianni Infantino Defends World Cup Ticket Prices

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the high cost of tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, arguing that prices reflect strong global demand and the realities of the U.S. entertainment market, where resale laws allow tickets to be flipped at much higher prices. He noted that while some resale listings have reached extreme figures—including reports of final tickets being advertised for millions of dollars—these do not reflect official pricing and may not attract buyers, insisting FIFA must set prices based on market value. Despite criticism from fan groups calling prices excessive, Infantino maintained that demand remains unprecedented, with over 500 million ticket requests, and added that a portion of tickets—about 25% for group matches—are still priced below $300 to remain accessible.

Big Brother Naija Teases Season 11 Return, Auditions Opening Soon

Organisers of Big Brother Naija have confirmed that the reality show will return for its 11th season, with auditions set to open soon following a teaser announcement on social media urging fans to “answer Biggie’s call.” While exact audition dates and formats have not yet been disclosed, the announcement has sparked excitement after the conclusion of Season 10 in 2025, which featured 29 housemates competing for a ₦150 million prize and introduced several new twists to the format. As anticipation builds, fans are awaiting further details on eligibility, audition procedures, and potential changes for the upcoming edition.

The Boys Series Finale Heads to 4DX Theaters Before Streaming Release

The series finale of The Boys will get a special one-night-only theatrical release in 4DX cinemas across the U.S. and Canada on May 19, 2026—one day before it premieres on Prime Video—offering fans an immersive, multi-sensory viewing experience with motion seats and over 20 physical effects like wind, water, and vibrations. The 63-minute finale is being positioned as a “series-defining showdown” between key characters, with Amazon aiming to turn the conclusion into a cinematic event rather than a standard streaming release, highlighting a growing trend of blending TV finales with theatrical experiences.