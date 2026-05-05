YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Godswill Akpabio Declares African Democratic Congress “Dead” Amid Defections

Jim Ovia Retires as Zenith Bank Chairman

Kid Cudi Drops M.I.A. From Tour Over “Offensive” Remarks

Moniepoint CEO Clarifies “Talent Shortage” Comments After Backlash

Toyosi Daniel, Etim Effiong Spark Online Reactions Over Marriage Comments

Godswill Akpabio Declares African Democratic Congress “Dead” Amid Defections

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as “dead” following a fresh wave of defections by lawmakers in the National Assembly, many of whom moved to other parties such as the Labour Party and the emerging NDC. Speaking during plenary, Akpabio made the remark after multiple defection letters were read, including those citing internal divisions and prolonged legal battles within the ADC as reasons for leaving, while also joking about the frequency of political defections as the party’s influence appears to be weakening.

Jim Ovia Retires as Zenith Bank Chairman

Founder and long-time chairman Jim Ovia has retired as chairman of Zenith Bank following the expiration of his tenure, marking the end of a significant era for one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions. The announcement was made during the bank’s 35th Annual General Meeting, with Ovia stepping down after completing the maximum 12-year tenure allowed under corporate governance regulations. He was widely credited with shaping the bank’s growth and strategic direction since founding it in 1990, while the board has named Mustafa Bello as his successor to lead the institution into its next phase.

Kid Cudi Drops M.I.A. From Tour Over “Offensive” Remarks

Kid Cudi has removed M.I.A. as an opening act on his Rebel Ragers tour after backlash over controversial onstage comments she made about immigration and her political views during a performance in Dallas. The remarks, which included identifying as a “brown Republican voter” and referencing immigrants in the audience, drew boos from fans and sparked complaints, prompting Cudi to announce via Instagram that he would not tolerate “offensive remarks” at his shows. M.I.A. has since defended her statements online, but the tour will continue without her following the fallout.

Moniepoint CEO Clarifies “Talent Shortage” Comments After Backlash

Tosin Eniolorunda has clarified his earlier remarks about a lack of Nigerian talent, stating that his comments were specifically about a shortage of senior-level technical professionals in the country—not a general criticism of Nigerians. He explained that factors such as brain drain (“japa”), weak education systems, and limited industry pipelines have reduced the pool of experienced tech talent needed to compete globally, especially in areas like payments infrastructure and data science. While his initial statement sparked backlash online, he maintained that Nigerians are hardworking and capable, noting that Moniepoint pays competitive salaries and is actively investing in training and talent development programmes.

Toyosi Daniel, Etim Effiong Spark Online Reactions Over Marriage Comments

Media personality Toyosi Etim-Effiong and her husband, actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, have stirred mixed reactions online after discussing aspects of their relationship publicly, with clips from their conversations on trust, marriage dynamics, and expectations going viral. In one instance, Toyosi admitted she does not “100% trust” her husband, explaining that while she believes in his commitment, she recognises that “things can happen,” a comment that divided social media between those who saw it as honest realism and others who criticised it as problematic.

The couple, known for openly sharing their relationship experiences—including past struggles with boundaries, attention from admirers, and differing personalities—have continued to attract debate online, with some praising their transparency and others questioning the wisdom of making such personal discussions public.