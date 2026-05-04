Weekend Recap | Stories You May Have Missed This Weekend

Rotimi Raji’s New Film “American Playboy” Starring Tina Mba, Seun Akindele, and Adunni Ade, is Set to Hit Cinemas on July 26

Funke Akindele explains why she stopped attending church physically

Yul Edochie once again criticises Peter Obi’s political career in support of Tinubu

Tiwa Savage credits Don Jazzy for shaping her sound

Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé returns as stars turn fashion into art

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ faces backlash over Asian character

Funke Akindele explains why she stopped attending church physically

Funke Akindele has shared why she no longer attends church in person, saying the attention she receives often distracts from worship.

In a Snapchat video, the filmmaker explained that people tend to focus on taking photos of her during services, which makes it difficult to concentrate. As a result, she now prefers to join church programmes online.

The actress has previously spoken about her faith, revealing her roots in the Celestial Church of Christ and how it has guided her through challenges, adding that she remains committed to her spiritual journey.

Yul Edochie once again criticises Peter Obi’s political career in support of Tinubu

Yul Edochie has once again resumed his criticism of Peter Obi, saying he is “no match” for President Bola Tinubu, who is looking to run for his second term in 2027.

In posts on X, the actor argued that Obi’s time as governor of Anambra lacked impact and questioned his leadership style. He also invoked the Igbo principle “onye aghana nwanne ya” to claim Obi failed to uplift others.

Edochie further compared the situation to his own experience, saying there are people in Nollywood who credit their success to him, using this to reinforce his stance on leadership and influence.

Tiwa Savage credits Don Jazzy for shaping her sound

Tiwa Savage has opened up about the impact of Don Jazzy on her career, saying he helped transform her musical direction.

Speaking on Arise TV, she explained that although she started with R&B, Don Jazzy pushed her to embrace Afrobeats and sing in local tongue, a shift she initially found difficult.

She recalled resisting songs like Eminado, which later became one of her biggest hits. Savage, a former artiste of Mavin Records, said the experience taught her to trust the process and explore her versatility.

Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé returns as stars turn fashion into art

The Met Gala 2026 is set to take place today, May 4, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with this year’s theme, “Fashion is Art,” promising a bold, gallery-like red carpet.

A major highlight is the return of Beyoncé, attending for the first time since 2016 as a co-chair alongside Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams. The event is led by Anna Wintour, with support from Zoë Kravitz and Anthony Vaccarello.

Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa from Blackpink, Doja Cat, Elizabeth Debicki, and Teyana Taylor are just a few of the talented members of the host committee. Everyone can watch the red carpet live on Vogue, which is hosted by Ashley Graham, Cara Delevingne, and La La Anthony. Renaissance and Impressionist-inspired looks are anticipated.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ faces backlash over Asian character

The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered on May 1 with its original cast returning, but early reactions have focused on criticism surrounding a newly introduced Asian character, Jin Chao.

The role, played by Shen, appears in a preview scene where she highlights strong academic credentials while meeting Andy Sachs, portrayed by Anne Hathaway. Some viewers online have claimed the character reflects familiar stereotypes often seen in Western media.

Her styling and name have been pointed out by others as reinforcing narrow representations. These concerns continue to be discussed online, and the film’s producers have not made any official comment on them.