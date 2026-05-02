Xenophobia: Nigerians Opt to Return Home as Attacks Worsen in South Africa

Carter Efe Defeats Portable in Celebrity Boxing Showdown

Nigeria’s Debt to World Bank Rises by $2.08bn in 2025

Afrimillions ₦10m Winner Gets Surprise Visit from Carter Efe

Oscars Introduce Major Rule Changes on AI, Acting Nominations, International Films

Xenophobia: Nigerians Opt to Return Home as Attacks Worsen in South Africa

Amid escalating xenophobic violence in South Africa, many Nigerians are opting to return home as attacks increasingly target foreign-owned businesses and communities. The Nigerian Consulate, in collaboration with the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA), has arranged free repatriation flights for those willing to leave, with many already expressing interest after being forced to shut down shops and flee threats, looting, and harassment. Victims described the situation as worsening, with their safety, livelihoods, and mental well-being severely affected, as calls grow for stronger protection and intervention.

Carter Efe Defeats Portable in Celebrity Boxing Showdown

Content creator Carter Efe defeated street-hop singer Portable by unanimous decision in their highly anticipated celebrity boxing match at Chaos in the Ring 4 in Lagos, ending Portable’s unbeaten streak in the sport. Efe outperformed him across all three rounds, with judges scoring the bout 30–27 (or 27–30) in his favour, using better precision and composure against Portable’s aggressive but erratic style. The victory crowned Efe as the new celebrity boxing champion and reportedly earned him a major cash prize, while the result has sparked reactions, including Portable claiming he was “robbed.”

Nigeria’s Debt to World Bank Rises by $2.08bn in 2025

Nigeria’s debt to the World Bank increased by $2.08 billion in 2025, reflecting continued reliance on multilateral borrowing to support budget deficits and development projects. The rise is largely attributed to fresh loans from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s concessional lending arm, making it Nigeria’s largest external creditor. The development highlights growing concerns over the country’s debt sustainability, even as authorities maintain that such borrowings are necessary to fund infrastructure and stabilise the economy amid fiscal pressures.

Afrimillions ₦10m Winner Gets Surprise Visit from Carter Efe

Popular skit maker Carter Efe paid a surprise visit to the winner of the ₦10 million Afrimillions grand prize, meeting him and his wife at their hotel shortly after the announcement. During the visit, the comedian congratulated the couple and engaged the winner in a light-hearted conversation about how he selected the winning numbers, while the atmosphere remained celebratory and emotional. The moment, captured in a video shared online, has since generated positive reactions, with many praising the initiative and celebrating the winner’s good fortune.

Oscars Introduce Major Rule Changes on AI, Acting Nominations, International Films

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced sweeping rule changes for the upcoming Oscars, including a strict stance on artificial intelligence and major updates to nomination rules. Under the new guidelines, only performances “demonstrably performed” by humans—and screenplays written by humans—will be eligible for acting and writing awards, effectively excluding AI-generated work. Additionally, actors can now receive multiple nominations in the same category for different roles, reversing a long-standing restriction. The Academy also revamped the Best International Feature category, allowing films to qualify through major festival wins and awarding the Oscar directly to directors rather than countries, reflecting a broader shift toward global inclusivity and protection of human creativity in filmmaking.