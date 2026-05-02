The Michael Jackson Biopic Made $217 Million in a Weekend. African Music Has the Stories. It Doesn’t Have the Studios.

The box office receipts for Lionsgate’s Michael arrived in late April, and the numbers looked like a world tour. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film pulled $217 million globally in its debut weekend. Jaafar Jackson played his uncle while Universal Pictures and Lionsgate handled the distribution. Fans dressed up and treated the cinema like a concert venue. The machinery of Hollywood took a musical legacy and printed money.

The African creative economy watched that happen and missed the lesson. The continent claims historical giants like Fela Kuti and Miriam Makeba alongside living titans like Burna Boy and Wizkid. We possess the cultural capital to anchor massive cinematic events but lack the institutional infrastructure to produce them. The gap between our musical dominance and our cinematic output proves a harsh reality. We generate the stories. We do not own the studios.

A $217 million opening weekend requires intense structural coordination. The Michael Jackson estate controlled the narrative and partnered with a conglomerate willing to write a massive production check. They had the legal framework to clear a lifetime of music rights. They also commanded the distribution muscle to put the film in theaters from Berlin to Lagos.

Compare that machine to the reality of the African estate. Fela Kuti lived a life defined by political defiance and absolute musical genius. The Broadway musical Fela! proved the international appetite for his story years ago. A premium film adaptation never materialized because the local industry cannot afford the bill. Rebuilding the Kalakuta Republic and securing global marketing requires capital that Nigerian studios simply do not possess.

The local industry occasionally attempts biographical storytelling. Films like Ayinla succeeded by keeping the scale regional and the budget heavily controlled. You cannot apply that conservative financial model to a global superstar whose story spans continents. A proper biographical film about an African music legend requires clearing dozens of master recordings. The music rights alone would bankrupt a standard Nollywood production before the cameras even roll.

The problem extends to the modern era. Burna Boy packs out stadiums in London and Wizkid sells out the O2 Arena. Their lives are unfolding on a historic scale right now. If an executive wanted to film their biographical story today, the local film ecosystem would struggle to secure funding capable of matching the quality of the audio they export. A Nigerian studio cannot risk a massive budget on a music biopic when the local exhibition spaces cannot guarantee a return on investment.

We settle for documentaries funded by foreign platforms instead of building theatrical blockbusters. A documentary requires a fraction of the budget. It also hands narrative control over to executives sitting in California. We export the raw material of our culture while waiting for foreign capital to validate its visual history.

The success of Michael is a masterclass in monetizing a legacy. The Afrobeats generation is currently building a global footprint that will outlast the creators themselves. The music will stream for decades. The question is who will eventually control the rights when it comes time to put those lives on the big screen.