Which Artist Has The Most Loyal Fanbase in Nigeria?

Nigerian celebrities have built huge, loyal fanbases, with some having stronger ones than others. Some of these fanbases not only stream and hype up music from their favourite artists but also buy out any products influenced by them.

In this article, we list 5 of the most loyal fan bases in Nigeria. Which of these fanbases are you a part of?

Wizkid FC

Popularly known as ‘FC,’ Wizkid’s fanbase is the strongest in the country. They are active Wizkid streamers and go out of their way to defend him on social media. They have also been known to buy out any products influenced by Wizkid. FC is the most dedicated and respected fan base in the country.

30BG

Davido’s fanbase, popularly known as ’30BG,’ is another dedicated fanbase. 30BG not only defends Davido and streams his music but also participates in the charity activities Davido promotes. They are known alongside the FC as the most loyal fanbase in Nigeria.

Outsiders

Outsiders are Burna Boy’s fanbase. Known for their resilience and their relationship with Burna Boy, which has faced ups and downs, they remain one of the most influential and loyal fan bases in the country.

Mobstarrs

A quality of a great fanbase is its ability to open global markets for its favourite artists, and alongside FC, Outsiders, and 30BG, Mobstarrs have done a great job marketing Ayra Starr to a global audience. They are a dedicated fanbase with a huge standing on X (Formerly Twitter).

Ravers

Rema is one of the most influential artists of his generation, and his fanbase reflects that. They are loyal and have contributed to his career. Rema also has a big and loyal fanbase outside of Nigeria.