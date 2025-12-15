Business Move or Lifestyle Change? Why More Nigerian Artists Are Moving to the U.S.

Staying Indoors? Here’s 7 things to do to make the most of your weekend

In recent years, a growing number of Nigerian artists have made the United States their home base. From Adekunle Gold to Ayra Starr, many have relocated, leaving fans to wonder whether their moves are driven by business opportunities or a desire for a change in lifestyle.

Let’s take a closer look at some of these artists and explore whether their decisions are purely business-driven or motivated by personal reasons.

Adekunle Gold: A Balance of Career and Family

Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, along with their daughter, have made the U.S. their base, though they still frequently travel between Nigeria and the States. While the couple’s move could be seen as a personal lifestyle change, their musical careers remain largely tied to the Nigerian music scene.

Although the move offers the family a different pace of life, it doesn’t seem to have shifted Adekunle Gold’s focus away from the Nigerian market. His decision appears to reflect a balance of both family needs and the desire for a broader international exposure.

Banky W: Pursuing Education and Family Life

Banky W, another Nigerian artist who relocated to the U.S., did so to pursue his master’s degree, while also focusing on his family and faith. While Banky’s career remains deeply rooted in the Nigerian entertainment industry, his move has been more about lifestyle and education than business.

This shift highlights how some artists use the U.S. as a base for personal growth, rather than a direct business strategy, showing that lifestyle changes and family considerations can be just as important as career moves.

Asake: A Business Move for International Growth

Asake, one of the rising stars of Afrobeats, recently purchased a home in California, signaling that his move to the U.S. is more of a business strategy than a lifestyle change. Having already worked with international artists and performed across the U.S., Asake’s decision seems rooted in expanding his global reach.

With his music gaining international traction, the U.S. provides a strategic location for him to grow his fanbase and access more opportunities. His move is clearly aligned with the international expansion of Afrobeats and his individual brand.

Davido: A Lifestyle Change to Fit His Growing Family

Davido has long balanced his time between Nigeria and the U.S., given his American passport and established career in both countries. Recently, he purchased a new home in Atlanta, where his wife and children are based. While Davido continues to have major business engagements in both countries, his relocation appears to be more about lifestyle and family.

With his growing fame and family needs, living in the U.S. offers Davido a change of pace and easier access to international collaborations and opportunities that align with his international career trajectory.

Ayra Starr: Struggling with a New Beginning

Ayra Starr, the rising Afrobeat pop star, shared with her fans that she had moved to New York to have better access to music production and explore new opportunities. However, she recently revealed on her Substack that adjusting to life in the city had been difficult, with the cold weather and change in environment leaving her feeling uninspired.

Ayra’s experience underscores the emotional challenges that come with relocating, especially when the move involves balancing personal well-being with career growth. Despite her struggles, she remains determined to make the most of her decision and continue her musical journey in New York.

What We Think

The growing trend of Nigerian artists relocating to the U.S. can be seen as both a business move and a lifestyle change. For many, the move offers better opportunities to build their careers, access international markets, and navigate the limitations of the Nigerian economy and society.

Additionally, many artists are likely motivated by the desire to offer their children better opportunities, including access to different lifestyles and educational systems that Nigeria may not currently provide.

Ultimately, these moves reflect the dynamic nature of the global music industry, where international presence and personal considerations intersect to shape the future of African artists.