Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Police Set Date to Bring Back Tinted Glass Permit Checks

Police set date to bring back tinted glass permit checks

US Embassy warns Nigerians over visa fraud risks

Governor orders investigation as fire ravages Gombe timber market

EFCC pushes back against claims of political witch hunt

ECOWAS approves emergency cash to boost anti-terror fight

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Police set date to bring back tinted glass permit checks

The Nigeria Police Force has announced that enforcement of the tinted glass permit rule will resume on January 2, 2026. The decision follows a review of growing security concerns and the need to protect lives and property.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said there is no court order stopping the force from enforcing the law. He explained that enforcement had been paused earlier to give motorists time to regularise their documents without pressure.

According to the police, criminals have abused unauthorised tinted glass to hide their identities during crimes such as robbery and kidnapping. Motorists who need permits have been advised to apply through approved channels and ensure full compliance with the law.

US Embassy warns Nigerians over visa fraud risks

The United States Embassy in Abuja has warned that visa fraud carries severe penalties, including permanent bans from entering the US. The embassy said that lying or submitting fake documents during visa applications can result in a lifetime denial under American immigration law.

The warning was shared on X on Monday and came as US Ambassador Richard Mills met with Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Yusuf Tuggar, to discuss bilateral cooperation.

According to the embassy, the United States remains committed to working with Nigeria on shared concerns. The talks took place amid renewed international focus on Nigeria’s security challenges, with US lawmakers urging more substantial joint efforts to protect vulnerable communities.

Governor orders investigation as fire ravages Gombe timber market

An overnight fire has gutted parts of Gombe’s popular timber market, Kasuwar Katako, near the Railway Station, destroying shops and goods after traders had closed for the day. Many business owners suffered heavy losses.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya described the incident as distressing and expressed sympathy with affected traders, assuring them of government support during the difficult period.

He ordered an urgent assessment, investigation, and relief through emergency agencies. The governor praised firefighters and volunteers for limiting the damage and pledged stronger fire prevention measures, including plans for a modern fire service office.

EFCC pushes back against claims of political witch hunt

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency has rejected accusations that it targets only opposition figures, saying members of the ruling APC are also facing investigations and trials. The commission said no suspect enjoys immunity, regardless of party ties.

It explained that recent prosecutions have included former governors, ministers, and other influential figures across party lines, insisting that its work is about fighting corruption, not politics. Claims of bias and persecution, it added, distort its mandate.

The response followed criticism from opposition leaders who alleged selective justice and political pressure. The EFCC maintained that asking suspects to account for alleged crimes cannot be described as persecution.

ECOWAS approves emergency cash to boost anti-terror fight

West African leaders have agreed to release emergency funds to strengthen regional security, approving 2.85 million dollars each for Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria and Togo. The money will come from the ECOWAS regional security fund.

The decision followed a summit in Abuja, where leaders ordered swift steps to activate a regional counterterrorism brigade. Intelligence and defence chiefs are to meet urgently to push the plan forward.

ECOWAS warned that violence in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin is worsening, displacing millions. The bloc condemned recent school abductions in Nigeria and urged global partners to support affected countries.