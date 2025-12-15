Top 5 Stories of The Day | Lagos Bill Moves to End Forceful Evictions and Landlord Harassment

From Social Media to Gambling: What Nigerians Do Online

Dangote raises questions over the NMDPRA head’s alleged school fees payments

Investigation launched after Jet’s nose gear fails in Kano

BUA rewards 510 staff’s loyalty with ₦30bn cash honours

Opposition warns of ‘anti-corruption’ being used as political weapon

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

A proposed Lagos State Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill 2025 seeks to outlaw harassment and illegal eviction of tenants. Under the draft law, landlords cannot eject tenants without a valid court order or resort to self help actions such as cutting electricity, water or removing parts of a building.

The bill makes it a criminal offence to threaten, molest or forcibly remove tenants, or to damage property to push them out. Offenders risk a fine of at least one million naira or up to six months in jail.

It also bars eviction while rent disputes are in court and allows tenants to challenge unreasonable rent increases.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has accused the head of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, of paying about five million dollars to educate his four children in Switzerland. Dangote called for a full investigation and urged Ahmed to explain the source of the funds.

Speaking at the Dangote Refinery in Lekki, he said the issue, if ignored, could damage public trust and investor confidence. He described the allegation as serious and linked it to wider concerns about regulatory failures.

The NMDPRA has previously denied similar claims, calling them false and politically motivated.

Investigation launched after Jet’s nose gear fails in Kano

An inquiry has begun into a runway incident involving a Hawker 800XP jet operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport. The aircraft flew from Abuja to Kano on a non scheduled passenger trip with eight people on board.

While approaching Kano, the crew received a landing gear warning and requested several low passes so controllers could check the wheels. Officials confirmed the gears appeared fully extended before landing.

However, during the rollout, the nose gear collapsed. All occupants exited safely. Investigators will review systems, records and crew actions to prevent future incidents.

BUA rewards 510 staff’s loyalty with ₦30bn cash honours

BUA Group has paid out ₦30 billion to 510 staff at its 2025 Night of Excellence and Long Service Awards. The event celebrated workers with service periods ranging from 5 years to over 40 years, recognising their loyalty and outstanding contributions.

Only 41 top award winners received their prizes on stage due to time limits. Their cash rewards ranged from ₦100 million to ₦1 billion, including a special honour for Kabiru Rabiu. Other beneficiaries were paid earlier or will collect awards at their work locations.

Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu said BUA’s success was built by people, adding that staff remain partners in the company’s long-term growth.

Opposition warns of ‘anti-corruption’ being used as a political weapon

Several opposition leaders have accused the federal government of using anti-corruption agencies to harass and silence political rivals. They warned that such actions could weaken Nigeria’s multiparty democracy ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a joint statement, figures including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and David Mark claimed that bodies such as the EFCC, the police and the ICPC are being seen as tools for intimidation rather than justice. They said this perception is damaging public trust.

The leaders also alleged selective enforcement, claiming ruling party members are spared scrutiny while opposition figures face probes. They cautioned that this trend could fuel political tension and instability.