Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

This week has been one filled with big news on the entertainment front, from millions earned in movie screenings, to marriage announcements, apologies and sanctions. We wrote this article, to help you catch up with some of the things that have happened over the week.

2Face Issues Public Apology Over Recent Controversies

The veteran singer issued an apology at a public event over the recent controversies surrounding him, his marital problems and his family.

2Face asked for fans to forgive him, and his family, stating that he was aware that his personal issues had become a source of entertainment.

Dangote Refineries Cuts Petrol Prices

Dangote refinery has made a 15.5% drop in petroleum gantry prices, going from 828 naira to 699 naira per litre.

The adjustment made by the refinery went into effect on December 11th and is recorded at the 20th petrol price change that has been made this year.

Funke Akindele Behind The Scenes Movie Earns Millions In Advanced Screenings

Funke Akindele’s latest movie has earned over 27 million Naira in cinemas for pre screening.

The movie which premiered in cinemas on the 11th of December had its advanced screening date on the 10th and 11th of December.

While the movie has been in cinemas for only two days, the Nigerian box office has reported that the movie is doing well.

Jenifa’s Diary Actor Tobi Makinde Announces Marriage

Nollywood actor popularly known for his role as “Timini” in the beloved Nigerian Tv Series “Jenifa’s Diary” announced his marital plans over the week.

The news spread on the internet after there were speculations regarding his absence at the premiere of Funke Akindele’s recent movie premiere.

The actor took to Instagram to share videos of him and his wife-to-be, and shared his excitement about their upcoming marital journey.

FCCPC Seals Ikeja Electric Headquarters

Over the week, the headquarters for Ikeja Electric was sealed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) over what they alleged was a violation of consumer rights.

In a statement by the commission’s director of surveillance, the agency stated that the building would remain closed until Ikeja Electric was able to fully comply with directives from both the FCCPC and NERC, with proof of compliance submitted to the right organizations.