Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

This week has been one with mostly exciting news in the media, from a declaration of day in a foreign country, to movie premieres and awards, property purchase announcements and a crash landing with no casualties. There has been news from all fronts in the entertainment space and even outside of it.

U.S City Of Newark Gives Afrobeat Singer Burna Boy A Day

Following his concert and stop at Newark during the U.S. leg of his No Sign of Weakness tour, at the Prudential Center in Newark, the city’s municipal council announced that they had recognized Burna Boy as a global cultural ambassador.

They added that the city had recognized the singer as someone whose work had positively impacted communities worldwide, while adding that the singer has used his platform to promote African culture, encourage unity, and inspire millions through music and humanitarian prompting them to set a day for him as “December 12th.”

Singer Kizz Daniel Reveals Latest Property Purchase

The Afrobeat singer took to his instagram to announce the purchase of his latest property, a vacation home in Tanzania.

Kizz Daniel shared that the purchase of the home was an early Christmas gift from him to himself and his family, while sharing his gratitude to his fans for a good year.

Iyabo Ojo, Kie Kie, Nkechi Blessing Amongst Others Attend The Premiere Of Toyin Abraham’s New Film

The premiere of the new film which is the directional debut for the actress and producer’s big screen movie happened on Sunday, the 14th of December and the movie premiere was star studded.

Celebrities like Broda Shaki, Juma Jux, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Kie Kie, Priscillia Ojo, Uche Jombo and many others graced the premiere to celebrate with the actress.

The movie which is set to go into cinemas nationwide on the 18th of December has received praises so far.

Nollywood Works “Seven Doors” “Farmer’s Bride” Take Home Big Wins At The BON Awards

Seven Door’s, a cinematic thriller short series was the biggest winner at the just concluded Best Of Nollywood Awards 2025, taking home four awards.

The 17th edition of the award ceremony, which was held at the National Theatre in Surulere, Lagos saw Seven doors taking home awards for “Best Production Design,” Best Special Effect,””Best Series and “Best Cinematography.”

The top awards for the night were taken by “Farmer’s Bride” as “Movie of The Year” and also “Director of the Year.”

Private Jet Crash Lands At Kano Airport, No Casualties Reported

A Private jet owned by Flybird crashed while landing on Sunday morning at the Malam Aminu international airport in Kano.

The aircraft had been enroute from Abuja and was attempting to land in the early hours of Sunday morning before the accident occurred, and while there were 11 passengers onboard, all passengers and crew were safely escorted off the aircraft with no casualties.