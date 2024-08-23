The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Alien: Romulus

Space colonisers face one of the worst life-threatening foes while scavenging on a space station.

The Crow

Two soulmates, Eric and Shelly, are murdered when her past catches up to them. Eric now seeks revenge for his lover by going up against the killers as he travels between the world of the living and the dead.

Blink Twice

A tech billionaire meets a simple server at a fundraising gala and invites her on a vacation trip to his private island. Everything seems to be going fine until they don’t.

Force Empire

DCP Mfon takes it upon herself to bring the perpetrator to justice; fueled with anger and vengeance, she vows to expose the identities of the corrupt officers serving in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Break of Dawn

Break of Dawn focuses on Jade, a girl born into wealth who develops a nasty habit of pretending to be a sex worker to drug and rob her unsuspecting victims. However, her luck runs out when she encounters a man who desperately needs a lady to use for his ritual.

The Union

A construction worker’s life is turned upside-down when his ex-lover introduces him to a group of spies.

Nice Girls

In this movie, two women with different personalities clash as an unorthodox officer and a meticulous detective pair up to fight the odds and catch the bad guy.

Love Next Door

A woman trying to start a new life returns to her home country—Korea—where she sees her childhood friend with whom she has a complicated past.

Passengers

On a trip to a distant planet, a man’s hypersleep pod goes haywire, waking him up. He has no choice but to work with the passenger to save the ship from meeting its end in space.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise and the IMF team return for a daring and dangerous mission to track a deadly weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.