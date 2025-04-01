Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Tax ECOWAS Countries with a 0.5% Import Levy

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger tax ECOWAS countries with a 0.5% import levy

Senator Natasha returns to Nigeria, bags Bold Voice Award

FG and Dangote ready for discussion as refinery imports hit 12.6 million barrels

“Do not eliminate democracy in Nigeria,” Dele Momodu speaks to Tinubu over Rivers State

Nwaebonyi threatens Ezekwesili over “shut up” comment, reminds her of his red cap chieftaincy

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic have further thinned their relationship with the ECOWAS countries by hitting the organisation with a 0.5% import levy.

The 0.5% import duty levy was announced yesterday, March 31st and would be attached on all goods, except humanitarian aids.

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) cut their ties with the ECOWAS in 2024, after being run by military officers who ousted democracy in each country.

Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has returned to Nigeria following her controversial appearance at the International Parliamentary Union (IPU), where she spoke out against the Senate’s “unjust action” against her.

Upon her return, Akpoti-Uduaghan was recognized with The Bold Voice of Good Governance Award at the 2025 ARISE Gala Night.

While receiving her award, she said, “This morning I almost didn’t feel like attending this event, but my husband had to speak to me.

“He said, ‘Natasha, it doesn’t matter what the media has narrated of you, that doesn’t define you,’ and walking up here, the cheers I had from you all just reaffirmed one must find courage to speak even in the most difficult of times,” the Kogi lawmaker explained.

The Federal Government’s naira-for-crude policy might continue as key stakeholders plan to meet again soon, according to reliable sources.

The initial six-month deal between the government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), and Dangote Refinery ended on March 31, 2025. Since the agreement was not renewed, Dangote Refinery has stopped selling refined fuel in naira.

The policy, which started on October 1, 2024, aimed to boost fuel supply, cut import costs, and lower pump prices by allowing Dangote Refinery to buy crude oil in naira.

Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, has urged President Bola Tinubu to uphold democracy in Nigeria.

In an interview, Momodu expressed disappointment over Tinubu’s suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state assembly, stating that those who once fought for democracy now feel embarrassed.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Momodu warned that Nigeria is heading toward dictatorship under Tinubu. He also accused the president of pressuring governors and opposition leaders to secure support for his 2027 re-election bid.

Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has vowed to report former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili to Igbo traditional leaders after she told him to “shut up” in public.

The two clashed on March 25 during a senate committee hearing on ethics, privileges, and public petitions.

While appearing as a witness for Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Nwaebonyi repeatedly interrupted Ezekwesili, prompting her to tell him to “compose himself and stop making noise” before bluntly asking, “please, will you shut up?”

Her remark sparked a bitter reaction from Nwaebonyi, who described it as “unacceptable.”