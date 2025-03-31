Weekend Recap | BBN 10, Desmond Elliot, Femi Branch, Peller, Natasha Osawaru

Big Brother Naija announces resumption of physical audition ahead of season 10

MultiChoice Nigeria has confirmed that the tenth season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) will commence soon.

In a recent Instagram post, the organizers announced a change in the audition process for this edition. Unlike previous seasons, where auditions were conducted online, contestants for the upcoming season will be required to audition in person.

However, details regarding the premiere date and audition venues are yet to be disclosed.

“This time, it’s all about showing up and being you. Ready to shine? Get ready your moment is closer than you think! Season 10 is coming,” the post reads.

Nigerian actor Femi Branch shared his opinion about how Desmond Elliot’s positive contributions as a politician often go unnoticed due to inadequate publicity.

Elliot, who serves in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has frequently faced criticism on social media for his remarks and actions in office.

In an interview with “Nollywood on Radio,” he noted that Elliot’s major challenge is a lack of proper publicity, which prevents many of his contributions to his constituency from gaining attention.

Branch also suggested that Elliot’s work might be overshadowed by senior political figures, as credit for his achievements often goes to those above him.

Edo state lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, has added 2Baba’s last name to her Instagram profile.

Natasha has been in the public eye since January when 2Baba announced his separation from Annie Idibia and revealed his new relationship with her shortly after.

In February, the African Queen singer proposed to Natasha, stating that their relationship was not the reason for his split from Annie.

Reports have shown that Natasha has updated her Instagram bio to reflect the surname “Idibia,” now identifying as “Honourable Natasha IDIBIA” in all uppercase letters. However, her username remains “Honourable Osawaru.”

Her name update comes just days after Annie removed 2Baba’s surname from her social media, reverting to her maiden name, “Annie Uwana Macaulay.”

Popular TikTok personality, Peller, has claimed he is receiving death threats for advocating an end to the #30DaysRantChallenge on the platform.

The challenge started when Ushie Rita Uguamaye, a serving corps member, voiced criticism against federal government policies and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Peller warned his followers that the government could potentially ban TikTok if the challenge persisted. However, his remarks sparked backlash, with human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju questioning his authority to dictate how Nigerians should express their frustrations.

During a recent TikTok live session, Peller alleged that he received a threat from someone claiming they would shoot him near Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.