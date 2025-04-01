Top 5 Best Nollywood Films Released in March 2025

March 2025 was an exciting month for Nollywood, with several high-quality films hitting cinemas and streaming platforms. From gripping thrillers to emotional dramas, here are the top five best Nollywood films released this past month.

Cartel (March 7)

This action-packed thriller dives deep into the dark world of drug trafficking, betrayal, and power struggles. Featuring a star-studded cast including Bolanle Ninalowo, Broda Shaggi, Clarion Chukwurah, and Chika Ike, Cartel delivers intense drama and suspense. Produced by Elvis Chucks, the film has been well-received for its fast-paced storytelling and gripping performance.

Suky (March 7)

A powerful action drama, Suky follows the story of a young man born into a Dambe boxing family who finds himself in Ajah Prison. His only way to survive? His fists. Directed by Ola Cardoso and starring Tobi Bakre, Femi Adebayo, and Bimbo Ademoye, Suky is praised for its intense fight sequences and emotional depth. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Red Line (March 14)

Set in a Nigerian university, Red Line tackles the controversial issue of “sex for grades.” The story follows a student who accuses a lecturer of sexual harassment, exposing a deep web of corruption within the institution. Red Line is a must-watch social drama directed by Teco Benson and featuring a stellar cast, including Shaffy Bello, Adunni Ade, and Sam Dede.

Finding Me (March 16)

The movie tells the story of Zara, a young woman navigating the emotional turmoil of a toxic relationship while embarking on a journey of self-discovery and healing. Its impressive cast includes Femi Adebayo, Omoni Oboli, and Sharon Ooja. Directed by Funke Akindele and co-directed by Isioma Osaje, the film is a drama expected to explore themes of self-discovery and resilience. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

I Am Anis (March 21)

Based on real-life events, I Am Anis tells the story of Anisola Williams, whose seemingly perfect life spirals into chaos, revealing shocking truths. Directed by Biodun Stephen, the film explores themes of rebellion, consequences, and personal redemption. Starring Shaffy Bello, Mr Macaroni, and Charles Inojie, this drama has been praised for its emotional depth and strong performances.