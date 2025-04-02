Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NIMC Reveals Registration Report, Claims 117 Million Have Enrolled for NIN

NIMC reveals registration report, claims 117 million have enrolled for NIN

Tinubu replaces Mele Kyari as CEO of NNPCL, appoints Bashir Bayo Ojulari

SEC set to implement stricter regulations against scammers

Air Peace halts plans for US route, focuses on strengthening UK route

NIS strengthens border security as it arrests 51 illegal immigrants

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NIMC reveals registration report, claims 117 million have enrolled for NIN

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has reported that the number of people enrolled for the National Identification Number (NIN) reached 117,361,324 as of February 28, 2025.

According to data from the NIMC enrollment dashboard, 66,281,803 registrants, or 56.5%, are male, while 51,079,521, making up 43.5%, are female.

Lagos leads in registrations with over 12.6 million people, followed by Kano with 10.2 million.

“As of February 28, 2025, NIMC’s enrollment figures have surpassed 117 million unique records,” the commission stated.

Tinubu replaces Mele Kyari as CEO of NNPCL, appoints Bashir Bayo Ojulari

President Bola Tinubu has removed Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and appointed Bashir Bayo Ojulari as his replacement. The change takes effect from April 2, 2025.

Tinubu also dissolved the company’s board, including its chairman, Pius Akinyelure, and restructured it into an 11-member board.

The announcement was made in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, early Wednesday. The statement confirmed that all board members appointed alongside Akinyelure and Kyari in November 2023 were also removed.

SEC set to implement stricter regulations against scammers

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is improving its efforts to tackle Ponzi schemes more aggressively, following the signing of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA 2025) into law by President Bola Tinubu.

The new law grants SEC the authority to prosecute individuals promoting Ponzi schemes, with offenders facing a minimum of 10 years in prison.

SEC Director-General Emomotimi Agama highlighted the importance of the law in addressing the challenge of prosecuting Ponzi scheme operators in Nigeria. Under ISA 2025, offenders could face fines of up to ₦40 million in addition to jail time.

Air Peace halts plans for US route, focuses on strengthening UK route

Air Peace has paused its plans to launch U.S. routes, prioritising the expansion and stability of its London operations instead.

According to Ejike Ndiulo, the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, the focus is on strengthening existing routes before considering further expansion.

“What we are working on now is what we have. The London operation and the other areas in the region, the West Coast, we are into at the moment,” Ndiulo stated.

NIS strengthens border security as it arrests 51 illegal immigrants

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has urged Sahel and West African nations to work together in sharing information and data to enhance border security.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday at the London Summit on Border Security, he emphasised the need for stronger international partnerships within the region.

“There must be greater collaboration among countries in the Sahel and West Africa to strengthen global security efforts and improve information exchange,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of data sharing, adding, “It’s not just about tackling the problem when it arises; we need to be proactive and prevent it from happening in the first place.”