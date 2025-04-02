Asake and Ayra Starr Revealed to Perform at the Hot 97 Summer Jam

Afrobeats superstars Ayra Starr and Asake are set to light up the stage at this year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam on June 20 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey! The legendary hip-hop festival is bringing an incredible lineup, and fans are in for a treat.

Along with Ayra Starr and Asake, the event will feature performances from top artists like Gunna, GloRilla, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Muni Long, and Ja Rule & Friends in a special tribute to Irv Gotti. Other exciting acts include Kash Doll, Bobby Konders & Jabba with Masicka, Jim Jones & Friends, Cash Cobain, and 41 (Kyle Rich, Jenn Carter, Tata), plus many more.

Organised by The Black Promoters Collective, this festival is part of the Prudential North To Shore Festival.