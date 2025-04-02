Article

Asake and Ayra Starr Revealed to Perform at the Hot 97 Summer Jam

"All the Love" Ayra Starr

Afrobeats superstars Ayra Starr and Asake are set to light up the stage at this year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam on June 20 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey! The legendary hip-hop festival is bringing an incredible lineup, and fans are in for a treat.

Along with Ayra Starr and Asake, the event will feature performances from top artists like Gunna, GloRilla, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Muni Long, and Ja Rule & Friends in a special tribute to Irv Gotti. Other exciting acts include Kash Doll, Bobby Konders & Jabba with Masicka, Jim Jones & Friends, Cash Cobain, and 41 (Kyle Rich, Jenn Carter, Tata), plus many more.

Organised by The Black Promoters Collective, this festival is part of the Prudential North To Shore Festival.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 10, 2025

10 Iconic 2000s Nigerian Party Songs That Lit Up Every Gathering

Long before streaming apps and viral TikTok challenges, 2000s Nigerian party songs were the life of the party. These were ...

YNaija April 9, 2025

Chude Jideonwo Is Hosting Africa’s Biggest Talk Concert On April 27th

Official Announcement Renowned Nigerian media mogul Chude Jideonwo is set to host Africa’s biggest talk concert on April 27th, 2025. This event will bring together ...

YNaija April 2, 2025

Invade visits Nigerian American TV Star, Idia Aisien’s Contemporary Home in Lagos

Africa’s Premium Magazine TV Show, Invade, takes on Nigeria, reshaping the design landscape for homeowners, interior designer, architects, and design ...

YNaija March 31, 2025

Weekend Recap | BBN 10, Desmond Elliot, Femi Branch, Peller, Natasha Osawaru

Big Brother Naija announces resumption of physical audition ahead of season 10 MultiChoice Nigeria has confirmed that the tenth season ...

YNaija March 24, 2025

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It︱Alma Asinobi, Frank Edoho, Jide Kosoko, Ini Edo

Alma Asinobi completes tour of seven continents in Guinness World Record attempt Alma Asinobi, a Nigerian travel content creator, has ...

YNaija March 22, 2025

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, who are updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail