Invade visits Nigerian American TV Star, Idia Aisien’s Contemporary Home in Lagos

Africa’s Premium Magazine TV Show, Invade, takes on Nigeria, reshaping the design landscape for homeowners, interior designer, architects, and design enthusiasts. The Executive Producer and Presenter, Chidi Edeh, visits TV personality, Idia Aisien to mark international women’s month on The Home Obsession segment.

Idia is no stranger to limelight, building a suitable career on-screen and in fashion. She invites Chidi into her home to showcase her design taste, heritage, and impeccable style. She highlighted how her love for family has helped her in curating her art collection. Her closet is to die for, a representation of every girl’s dream.

The visit was not just an invade experience, it was an inspiring reminder of the power of culture, perseverance, hardwork and authenticity. To all young women, keep pushing boundaries, you might just be a step away from the big break.

