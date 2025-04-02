Article

Nigerians React as Senator Shehu Sani is Appointed a Judge of Miss World Nigeria Beauty Pageant

Senator Ben Murray Bruce took to social media to announce that Senator Shehu Sani has been appointed as one of the judges for the upcoming Miss World Beauty Pageant, which starts on April 12th, 2025.

Senator Ben, the founder of Silverbird, congratulated Senator Shehu Sani with a light-hearted remark about hoping Sani would arrive early and dressed in his best attire on that day.

However, the announcement has left many Nigerians puzzled as to why a Nigerian politician like Shehu Sani would be appointed to judge a female fashion pageant. Some have pointed out that his religious beliefs may contradict the expectations associated with such an event.

