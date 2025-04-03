Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Minister of Works Orders Reopening of Independence Bridge After People Suffer Hours in Lagos Traffic

Minister of Works orders reopening of Independence Bridge after people suffer hours in Lagos traffic

NNPCL increases fuel pump price to ₦950/litre

Barau Jibrin donates ₦16m to families of the Uromi victims

World Bank approves of $1b loan to boost education, economy and nutrition

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan speaks against Yahaya Bello after his show of support for Akpabio

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Minister of Works orders reopening of Independence Bridge after people suffer hours in Lagos traffic

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has directed the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge in Victoria Island, Lagos, to ease traffic congestion in the area.

The bridge was closed on March 19, 2025, for urgent repairs, with authorities initially planning to complete the work by May 26, 2025.

However, after assessing the situation, Umahi has ordered the bridge to reopen earlier than planned to improve traffic flow.

NNPCL increases fuel pump price to ₦950/litre

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has raised the price of petrol to ₦925/litre at its stations in Lagos and ₦950/litre in Abuja.

The new prices, which take effect from April 2, 2025, mark an increase of ₦65 from the previous ₦860/litre in Lagos and ₦70 from the former ₦880/litre in the North.

Just last week, other independent fuel marketers also increased their prices, selling petrol for ₦930/litre in Lagos and ₦960/litre in northern states.

Barau Jibrin donates ₦16m to families of the Uromi victims

On Wednesday, April 2, Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin visited Bunkure Local Government Area in Kano State to console the families of 16 travellers who were tragically killed in Uromi, Esan North East LGA, Edo State.

During his visit, he met with the grieving families from Bunkure, Kibiya, Rano, and Garko LGAs at At-Taqwa Mosque in Sabon Fegi, Bunkure.

To support them, Senator Barau announced a ₦16 million donation, giving ₦1 million to each affected family.

World Bank approves of $1b loan to boost education, economy and nutrition

The World Bank has approved $1.08 billion in funding to support education, nutrition, and economic stability in Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank said the loans, which come with favorable terms, aim to improve education quality, strengthen communities and households, and provide better nutrition for disadvantaged groups.

“The World Bank has approved three operations in Nigeria, totalling $1.08bn in concessional financing, to enhance education quality, build household and community resilience, and improve nutrition for underserved groups,” the statement reads.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan speaks against Yahaya Bello after his show of support for Akpabio

Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has urged former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to focus on defending himself in the ongoing ₦80.2 billion fraud case rather than allegedly working to have her removed from the Senate.

Her statement came in response to comments from the Kogi State Government, which dismissed her claims that Bello, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Ekpenyong Asuquo plotted to assassinate her, calling them “malicious” and false.

She said, “I will advise the former governor to rather focus on clearing his name over allegations of fraudulent diversion of N80.2bn, instead of attempting to destabilise the mandate given to me by the people of Kogi Central. As for me, I will do more for my people. I will not betray them.”