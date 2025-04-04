Top 5 Stories of The Day | Lagos’ Independence Bridge Set to Reopen at 3 pm on Friday

Lagos’ Independence Bridge set to reopen at 3 pm on Friday

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lagos’ Independence Bridge set to reopen at 3 pm on Friday

Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the Independence Bridge in Lagos will be open to commuters by Friday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters in Lagos on Thursday evening, Umahi assured residents that repairs on the damaged part of the bridge would be completed, with more checks to follow in two weeks.

The bridge was closed earlier this week for repairs, a move the minister said he wasn’t informed about because Olukorede Kesha, the federal controller of works in Lagos, had earlier announced that it would remain closed until May.

“Let me announce that those that are going to work tomorrow should feel free by 3pm to pass through here,” he said.

Saudi Arabia denies ever placing Nigeria and other countries on travel restrictions

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have denied issuing a viral memo claiming visa restrictions and an entry ban for travellers from several countries.

The widely circulated document listed Egypt, India, Pakistan, Morocco, Tunisia, Yemen, and Algeria as countries facing the alleged visa restrictions. It also included Nigeria, Jordan, Sudan, Iraq, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh, stating that citizens from these nations would be barred from applying for new short-term Saudi visas—such as business, visit (single/multiple-entry), tourism, and family visit visas.

According to the memo, the supposed restrictions were set to begin on April 13, and even those with valid visas would be denied entry.

However, the Saudi authorities reported that the only official circular released relates to Hajj travel regulations.

“Anyone holding a tourist visa is not allowed to perform Hajj or enter or stay in Makkah between 01 Thul Quda and 14 Thul Hijjah 1446 AH (29 April to 11 June 2025 AD),” the agency clarified on Thursday.

US stock market and USD depreciate after Trump announces introduction of tariffs

U.S. stock markets took a sharp hit on Thursday, April 3, following President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs.

According to Reuters, the S&P 500, an index that tracks the performance of 500 major U.S. companies, dropped by 4.8%, a steeper fall than most other global markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), also known as “the Dow,” plunged by 1,679 points, marking its biggest drop since 2020. Shares of major multinational companies were hit hard, with Nike plunging by 14.44% and Apple dropping by 9.25%.

In the tech sector, Nvidia’s stock fell by 8.62%, while Tesla saw a 5.47% decline. This market turbulence came less than 24 hours after President Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on all imported goods into the United States.

Real-time data from Reuters also showed that the Nasdaq Composite sank by 6 percent, the U.S. dollar lost value, and oil prices declined by more than 6%.

Senator Natasha claims she would reveal evidence of sexual harassment by Akpabio at the right time

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan says she has proof to back up her claims of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview, she said the evidence would be revealed “at the right time.”

“At the right time and in the right setting, I will show the evidence I have against Akpabio,” she said.

NCAA threatens to sanction airlines that maltreat deportees

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to international airlines over the growing number of complaints from passengers who are flown partway to their destinations and then deported back to Nigeria.

The NCAA condemned this practice, stating that it causes significant hardship for passengers and harms the image of the country’s aviation sector.

Michael Achimugu, the NCAA’s Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, addressed the issue in a statement released on Thursday.

He said, “These actions where passengers are denied boarding or entry at transit or stopover points due to visa or travel restrictions are completely unacceptable.”