At the recently concluded +234 Art Fair, multidisciplinary artist and creative entrepreneur @addiemak unveiled COLOUR ME — an immersive, interactive art experience that transformed spectators into co-creators. Bold, colourful, and rooted in community, COLOUR ME invited attendees to engage, play, and leave their mark. This work is a reflection of AddieMak’s mission to make art a shared, participatory journey.

Follow @addiemak.creative and @addiemak to see what’s next.