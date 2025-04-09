Nollywood Movies and Series Coming Out in April 2025

A new month brings new Nollywood movies and series to enjoy! In April 2025, filmmakers are set to release exciting stories that will entertain and impress audiences.

From dramas to thrillers, Nollywood continues to grow, delivering fresh and creative productions. Here’s a list of movies and series coming out this month that you won’t want to miss!

Wings (April 3)

When a young journalist chases a lead into the glamorous world of Sun’Su Airlines, she finds more than a story—she uncovers love, danger, and buried secrets. As the stakes grow, she must choose: chase the truth or follow her heart. Directed by Dimbo Atiya & Reuben Reng, it stars Chineze Okafor, Obehi Aburime, Michelle Ogbu, Gerard Osintega Adebija, Barbara Odoh, Nicole Gold, Sani Mu’Azu and T.J Cole.

Recall (April 4)

“Recall” is a psychological drama set in the bustling Lagos State. It echoes the tale of a couple, Goke and Anita, who appear to have a blissful relationship till the unexpected happens, leading them to walk a darker path. Directed by Kunle Afolayan, the movie stars Sharon Ooja, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Bimbo Akintola, Patience Ozokwor, and Tina Mba.

Osoronga (April 4)

Osoronga recounts the tale of a man fleeing for his life, tormented by forces beyond his grasp. Despite his wounds, he continues to move forward, aware that halting would mean certain death. Written, directed, and produced by Ibrahim Chatta, the movie features Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Bimbo Akintola, Faithia Williams, and Saheed Osupa.

A Lagos Love Story (April 11)

“A Lagos Love Story” is about King Kator, a young Afrobeats star on the rise, who unexpectedly falls in love with his assistant. Their relationship sets off a journey filled with love, dreams, and self-discovery. Directed by Naz Onuzo and cowritten with Ozzy Etomi, it stars Mike Afolarin, Jemima Osunde, Susan Pwajok, Uche Montana, and IK Osakioduwa.

Family Brouhaha (April 11)

Though the plot of the movie is yet to be known, “Family Brouhaha” has the makings of a family-centered movie with chaos and hilarious moments that will not be forgotten. Directed by Femi Adebayo, the comedy-drama stars Joke Silva, Shaffy Bello, Timini Egbuson, Gabriel Afolayan, Tina Mba, and Wale Ojo.

Radio Voice (April 11)

The film tells the story of a former sex worker who discovers a new purpose as a radio host at a struggling station — facing her past while fighting to build a better future. Directed by Isioma Osaje, the movie is executive produced by RMD and features Nancy Isime, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Timini Egbuson, and Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Owambe Thieves (April 18)

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Owambe culture, a struggling couple makes a bold gamble that quickly unravels, leading to betrayal and chaos. Directed by Adeoluwa Owu and produced by Eniola Ajao, it stars Eniola Ajao, Zubby Michael, Sola Sobowale, and Odunlade Adekola.

Makemation (April 18)

“Makemation” is about a smart and determined young girl living in rural Lagos, Nigeria. Her life is full of challenges and setbacks, but she refuses to give up. Using her brains and strength, she finds a way to rise above her struggles and shows that creativity can help break free from poverty. Directed by Michael “AMA Psalmist” Akinrogunde and Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, it features Tomi Ojo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Chioma Chukwuka, and Jide Kosoko.

Landline (April 25)

A lady in distressing scenes as she receives a mystery call thus setting the trajectory of her life on another path. “Landline” is directed by Dele Doherty and stars Zainab Balogun, Gabriel Afolayan and Bucci Franklin.

Adunni: Ogidan Binrin (April 25)

The movie will tell the story of Adunni, a woman who rises to the challenges in a time when women were severely oppressed and treated worse than humans by men. Adunni stands against the ruling head of her land and soon frees her community from the tyrant’s cruel leadership. Yemi Amodu directed the film, and it stars Funmi Ogidan-Bello, Odunlade Adekola, Tina Mba, Nancy Isime, Lateef Adedimeji, Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Keppy Ekpenyong, Iyabo Ojo, Patrick Doyle, and Afeez Oyetoro.