Chude Jideonwo Is Hosting Africa’s Biggest Talk Concert On April 27th

Official Announcement

Renowned Nigerian media mogul Chude Jideonwo is set to host Africa’s biggest talk concert on April 27th, 2025. This event will bring together some of Nigeria’s most influential voices for an evening of insight, inspiration, and storytelling.

The talk concert will feature appearances by celebrated personalities, including Funke Akindele, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Falz, Bovi, and Pastor Jerry Eze, who will take the stage to share their journeys and experiences in the entertainment and media industries.

The event will take place at The Palms, Lekki, Lagos State, and promises to be a powerful gathering of minds shaping the future of African storytelling.

Africa’s Biggest Talk Concert will start at 2 pm on April 27. Tickets can be purchased here. Stay tuned for more details.